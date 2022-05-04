COMMISSIONER MILLER RECOGNIZES THE OUTSTANDING SERVICE OF SCHOOL LUNCH HEROES

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encourages Texans to join him in honoring the tireless efforts of school nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day, May 6, 2022. Every school day they provide the healthy, balanced meals Texas children need to succeed in the classroom and in life. Commissioner Miller is committed to supporting them as they prepare nutritious meals with a smile and look toward a return to more normal operations in the 2022-2023 school year.

“These past couple of years have been difficult for all of us,” Commissioner Miller said. “But we can’t forget the dedication from school nutrition personnel across Texas. When times got rough, these folks stepped in and made sure Texas school children got the food they needed. They truly are heroes.”

School Lunch Hero Day is a nationwide celebration recognizing school nutrition professionals and their dedication to supporting students, some of whom may be experiencing food insecurity. Last year, lunchroom heroes in Texas served more than 645 million meals while adhering to strict nutrition standards and meeting COVID-related challenges. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is proud to support all their efforts through its administration of the federally assisted National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Anyone can thank their local school lunch hero. Visit SquareMeals.org/SLHD to access resources like downloadable thank you cards and posters to recognize your school nutrition staff. Share gratitude and thanks online using the tag #SchoolLunchHeroDay.

