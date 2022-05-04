Undervalued NASDAQ to Present JW-300 Topical Burn Treatment at SCALE 2022 Conference: Jupiter Wellness, Inc NASDAQ: JUPW

Share This Article

Undervalued NASDAQ Company to Present JW-300 Topical Burn Treatment at SCALE 2022 Aesthetic Medicine: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc (NASDAQ:JUPW)

These statistically significant results demonstrate JW-300's potential as a prescription or over-the-counter topical cream to help prevent sunburn & its more harmful consequences such as skin cancer.” — Dr Glynn Wilson, JUPW Chief Scientist

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 -- Undervalued NASDAQ Company to Present JW-300 Topical Burn Treatment at SCALE 2022 Aesthetic Medicine, Plastic Surgery & Medical Dermatology Conference: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Therapeutics & Wellness Products Company Featured on The Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes Developer of CBD Based Treatments for Multiple Skin Care Applications. New e-Commerce & Marketing Team with Experienced Industry Veterans. Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies. Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis. Exclusive Worldwide Rights for Unique Formulas Addressing Jellyfish and Man O' War Stings, Sea Lice, and Swimmer's Itch with 4 Patents-Pending. Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis. Merger Partner Next Frontier's Executive Chairman Interviewed with Benzinga. JUPW Board Approval of $5.0 Million Share Buyback Program.JUPW will present data for Jupiter's JW-300, a cannabidiol topical treatment for first degree burns, at SCALE 2022 Aesthetic Medicine, Plastic Surgery & Medical Dermatology Conference to take place May 11-15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.In a clinical trial of 36 patients, a controlled area of skin was exposed to UV irradiation. The percentage of subjects who experienced burns (measured by erythema) in patients treated with JW-300 was significantly lower (p=0.047) than in subjects who received the placebo lotion. The percent of subjects who were burned in the placebo arm was 61% compared to 27% in patients treated with JW-300. In addition, in patients (n=18) treated with JW-300, the average erythema score was 0.388 after radiation compared to 0.722 in the placebo arm (n=18).Dr Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientist of Jupiter Wellness, commented, "These statistically significant results demonstrate JW-300's potential as either a prescription or over-the-counter topical cream to help prevent sunburn and its more harmful consequences such as skin cancer. We look forward to presenting these important data to leading dermatology and aesthetic medicine physicians at SCALE."Jupiter CEO Brian John added, "JW-300 complements our current over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ as well as our prescription product Photocil™, serving a large market that needs more effective solutions."JUPW announced it has concluded an Asset Purchase Agreement with Ascent Clinical Research, Inc. through which it has acquired certain clinical assets including clinical trial research contracts worth $3 million in annual revenues for a purchase price of 5% royalties on future net revenues generated by the assets.About JUPW:Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The JUPW clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. JUPW generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through its robust distribution platform. JUPW Appoints E-Commerce & Marketing Team to Drive Sales of its Growing Portfolio of Proprietary Health and Wellness BrandsOn April 18th JUPW announced that it has appointed three sales and marketing executives to its team to drive sales of its science-backed proprietary brands and products.Over the past two years, JUPW has built a portfolio of award-winning wellness brands including CaniSun, fitCBD, Jack, Wellness CBD 1937, Black Belt CBD, and Felix Ambrosia, as well prescription therapeutics such as Photosil that have been featured in numerous media outlets including the Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes. As JUPW continues to expand its clinically tested, science-backed wellness, over-the-counter, and prescription pharmaceutical product pipeline, the new sales and marketing team is set to drive revenues from current and new products. JUPW to Launch CaniSun for Shark Defense Sunscreen with Patented Shark RepellentsExclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies for the Sun and Skin Market Licensed from Shark Defense Technologies, the Leader in Its Field Featured on Media Outlets Including Discovery Channel's Shark Week and Animal Planet.View Discovery Channel Videos on the Shark Repellent Technology Here: https://youtu.be/PM0YTlbx1qg On April 7th JUPW announced the upcoming launch of CaniSun for Shark Defense™, the latest addition to the Company's reef-friendly sunscreen line. Through a licensing agreement with Shark Defense Technologies LLC, the leading researcher of chemical, electrochemical, and magnetic shark repellents, JUPW has the exclusive worldwide rights to patents, formulas, and production methods for shark repellent technologies for use in sun and skincare products.While unprovoked shark bites have been rare, incidence is increasing worldwide at hotspots including the U.S., Australia, South Africa, Brazil, Reunion Island, and the Bahamas according to a study published in the peer reviewed journal Ocean & Coastal Management."The team at Shark Defense Technologies are the outstanding experts and innovators in the emerging field of shark repellent technologies, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to not only launch a sunscreen line with their technology, but we also plan to work together to further advance and develop additional formulations and IP. CaniSun for Shark Defense™ is a perfect addition to our growing line of sun and skin care products which also includes our recently launched NoStingz jellyfish protective sunscreen," stated JUPW CEO Brian John. "We plan to launch CaniSun for Shark Defense™ in Q3 2022." Article "Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment (JW-100) Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Interventional Study" Published in Journal of Cosmetic DermatologyOn April 6th JUPW announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100, its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Vol. 21, Issue 4, April 2022, pp: 1647-1650.The peer-reviewed publication reports on a double-blinded placebo-controlled study randomizing patients to one of three treatment groups: JW-100 (a novel topical formulation containing CBD plus aspartame), CBD only, or placebo topical formulations. The Investigator's Static Global Assessment (ISGA) score was used to document any changes in atopic dermatitis resulting from the applied interventions at 14 days.Fifty-seven patients completed the trial and were included in the final analysis. The JW-100 cohorts demonstrated statistically significant ISGA score reduction (p = 0.042). 50% of patients in the JW-100 group achieved ISGA score of clear or almost clear (0 or 1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline after treatment (p = 0.028). Only 20% and 15% of patients in the CBD only and placebo groups reported ISGA score of clear or almost clear (0 or 1). JW-100, was demonstrated to produce statistically significant improvements in atopic dermatitis following 14 days of topical application. JUPW Launches NoStingz Jellyfish Protective Sunscreen Backed by Patent-Pending Formula in $13 B Sunscreen MarketExclusive worldwide rights for unique formulas addressing jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch with 4 patents-pending.On April 5th JUPW announced the launch of NoStingz, the Company's proprietary line of sunscreen designed to protect against jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch all while continuing to protect ocean lovers' skin from UVA/UVB in a range of SPFs. JUPW has signed a license agreement with Shark Defense Technologies for the exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to formulas and production methods for jellyfish protective compounds including 4 patents pending. The agreement includes future collaboration to develop and refine additional formulas.According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sun care market was worth $13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $17 billion by 2027. In its report, Jellyfish Gone Wild!, the U.S. National Science Foundation estimates that 150 million people are stung by jellyfish each year, with about 200,000 these occurring in Florida, and many scientists believe the number of jellyfish is increasing. Jellyfish stings can vary in severity from immediate pain, swelling, itching, and tentacle print marks, to more systemic reactions such as difficulty breathing and heart problems that may be life threatening, according to the Mayo Clinic. Portuguese man ‘o war tentacles which can extend up to 100 feet contain microscopic capsules loaded with barbed tubes that deliver venom which causes pain and welts on exposed skin, the U.S. National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration reports.The JUPW NoStingz line includes sprays and lotions for children and adults with SPFs ranging from 30 to 50, with more SKUs to be added in the near future. Each product's dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, scientifically proven, waterproof formula prevents stings from most jellyfish and sea lice, gives sunray and UV protection and is packaged in a biodegradable bottle that is non-toxic for the marine environment."We see a significant market for jellyfish protective sunscreen and believe NoStingz has the potential to become the dominant brand in its category. Through this exclusive licensing agreement with Shark Defense Technologies, we intend to continue development of additional formulations for an expanded product line. NoStingz complements and will benefit from our current CaniSun distribution platforms," stated JUPW CEO Brian John. "The large number of Portuguese man ‘o war washing up on South Florida beaches as a result of winds and tides underscores the need for NoStingz."For more on NoStingz or to purchase visit: https://canisun.com/shop/nostingz-your-barrier-of-protection-from-sun-sea/  JUPW Completes Enrollment in Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic KeratosisOn February 18th JUPW announced it has completed recruitment in its clinical trial of JW-200 for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), a common form of pre-cancerous growths that typically present as thick scaly lesions on sun exposed skin. If left untreated, up to 15.1% of patients with 10 or more AK lesions will develop keratinocyte carcinoma.The current standard of care for AK is surgical removal and/or medication. Treatments on the market include creams that may cause adverse side effects including intense local inflammation. The JUPW proprietary JW-200 is a dual mechanism of action cox 2 inhibitor comprised of cannabidiol and aspartame developed to offer rapid efficacy and relief in AK lesion clearance, as well as being a critical prophylactic treatment for skin cancer.Approximately 100 patients with AK lesions on defined areas of either the face, scalp, arms, or hands were enrolled in the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. The study measures the percentage of patients with complete clearance of AK following twice daily dosing of topical JW-200 from JUPW.An estimated 58 million Americans have one or more AK lesions. The skin cancer treatment market was worth $8.19 billion in 2019 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, expected to reach $14.55 billion by 2027. JUPW Merger Partner Next Frontier's Executive Chairman Shannon Soqui Interview with BenzingaOn February 15th JUPW announced that its merger partner Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' Executive Chairman Shannon Soqui was interviewed on Benzinga's All Access 6 Emerging Growth Companies To Watch In 2022 program which can be viewed on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiRj7ZtFOs0 Jupiter previously announced its definitive merger agreement with Next Frontier. The merger has been approved by the boards of both companies and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.During the interview, Mr. Soqui highlighted Next Frontier's assets and opportunities including:• U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug SYNDROS, one of only four FDA-approved cannabinoids worldwide and the first and only FDA-approved liquid dronabinol (THC) with a consistent, synthetic formulation targeting cannabinoid receptors• Deep clinical pipeline including treatments for Alzheimer's, anorexia, and pancreatic cancer which are based on the same formulation as FDA-approved SYNDROS, and therefore can potentially be brought to market in half the time and a third of the cost of industry averages for new drugs in development• 83,000 square foot API manufacturing facility, one of the largest captive synthetic cannabinoid and psychedelics manufacturing facilities in the US approved by the FDA and Drug Enforcement Agency• Approximately $300 million invested in Next Frontier's IP and factory JUPW Board Approval of $5.0 Million Share Buyback ProgramOn January 25th JUPW announced it its board of directors approved a $5.0 million share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022. 