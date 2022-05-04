Submit Release
Missing Angler Located in Connecticut River

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 May 4, 2022

Monroe, NH – On April 6, 2022, an angler identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Zukowski of North Woodstock, NH, went missing and was presumed drowned in the Connecticut River in Monroe. The NH Fish and Game Dive Team dove for three days without success. The dive was called off due to high water and poor visibility. As weather and conditions allowed, Fish and Game Conservation Officers have patrolled a five-mile stretch of the Connecticut River four days a week since the angler went missing.

On the afternoon of May 3, 2022, two Conservation Officers patrolling in an airboat located Zukowski’s body approximately 2.5 miles downriver of where he was last seen. Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by NH State Police, NH Marine Patrol, and the State of New Hampshire’s Medical Examiner’s Office. Zukowski’s cause of death has been ruled a drowning and manner of death an accident. No autopsy will be performed.

