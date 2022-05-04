The South Carolina Preparatory Academy has Added 12th Grade to the Fall Semester
Free, online public school now offers 6th-12th grade education; will have live graduation and career counseling for seniors
As a virtual South Carolina school, we are excited to partner with students as they look forward to graduating and positively impacting our society.”SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Preparatory Academy (SC Prep) has added 12th grade to the virtual school’s offerings, allowing students to get a world-class, free education from anywhere in the state of South Carolina. Seniors will have a live graduation ceremony in Columbia, SC, and will have guidance counselors available to help them make decisions about post-high school life. SC Prep is a 100% online, public, charter school dedicated to meeting the students’ needs by adapting their education to their skills and interests. By adding 12th grade to the school’s offerings, SC Prep can now carry students from middle school right through to graduation. Learn more at www.myscprep.org.
— Dr. Kelly Griffis
“We are so excited to offer a new senior class option for South Carolina students,” Principal Dr. Kelly Griffis said. “SC Prep guidance counselors are poised to help students complete dual enrollment registration for courses should they choose to participate in the dual enrollment options available.”
South Carolina Preparatory Academy combines the best elements of homeschool, private school, and traditional public school, in a tuition-free online public charter school. The school fosters young minds by helping them to adapt their education to their life’s goal. While many will go on to college, some may choose other paths that are just as important and valid. SC Prep helps to prepare them for anything they choose to do with their lives.
SC Prep’s program is a rigorous classical education designed to involve the whole family in helping a student succeed and thrive. The school allows students and parents to work with educators to bring success to their education. The South Carolina Preparatory Academy team is committed to one thing: creating adults who can think creatively and critically and have all the tools they need to succeed in life.
“In addition to course selection,” Principal Griffis said. “We are happy to help assist students with setting up college visits and finalizing transcripts as students prepare to graduate."
South Carolina Preparatory Academy is a free online public charter school serving 6th-12th grade throughout South Carolina. SC Prep’s mission is to provide a highly motivational and rigorous curriculum, virtual in nature and classically based to middle and high school students in South Carolina.
