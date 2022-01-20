Open Enrollment at Summit Classical School in Clinton, SC
Top Ranking Public Charter school K5-6th. Enrolling for 2022-2023. Tuition-free. Summit is known for student development, academic achievement, and success!
We have a wonderful faculty that is dedicated to working with your child. It is our goal to provide the best education possible.”CLINTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Classical School is a public charter school in Clinton, South Carolina. The school is currently offering open enrollment for Fall of 2022 for students in Kindergarten (5-years-old) to sixth grade. Open enrollment ends on February 1, 2022. As a state-funded public charter school, this opportunity for a unique education is tuition-free to all eligible students. The school’s unique curriculum is based in a classical education style that was used for millennia, building a solid foundation that will guide students through life. To learn more or enroll, parents should go to https://summitclassicalschool.com/admissions/.
— Principal Mary Greene Thomasson
Summit Classical School opened in 2019 offering K5 through third grade. A new grade has been added each subsequent year. Now, in the 2022-23 school year, the school is offering kindergarten through 6th grade.
"You guys are AMAZING,” writes J. Skidmore, a Summit parent. “I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t find your school. It’s literally transformed our son.
Classical education is based on a system known as the trivium with three stages. The early years, grades one through four, called the Grammar Stage, are spent absorbing and memorizing information, as young minds are meant to. From fifth grade to high school is the Logic Stage. This is when children are ready to understand the rules of things like language, mathematics, and more. The final stage, the Rhetoric Stage, in high school, is when students learn to apply what they’ve learned to speak with force and originality. Using the information from the Grammar Stage and the understanding of the rules of the Logic Stage, students can find the branch of knowledge that best suits them and use all they’ve learned to succeed.
Open enrollment ends February 1 for this outstanding, free educational opportunity. Parents and guardians are encouraged to go to https://summitclassicalschool.com/admissions/ and enroll their students.
"A positive connection between home and school is always key to success," said Principal Mary Greene Thomasson.
Summit Classical School is a family-oriented school that provides a positive, nurturing environment where children can thrive. They offer rigorous academic challenges along with individual attention which helps their scholars reach their full potential. Their classical curriculum is coherent, cumulative, and content-specific, focusing on both knowledge and thinking skills.
Mary Greene Thomasson
Summit Classical School
+1 864-547-2018
principal@summitclassicalschool.com
