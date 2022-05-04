Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations are increasing in defense sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation-hardened electronics market size reached USD 1.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for satellite communications in television broadcast, mobile phone connectivity, space-based monitoring, and surveillance are driving radiation-hardened electronics market revenue growth. Increasing use of radiation-hardened electronics in several high-altitude applications is driving market revenue growth. This type of electronics are made of components such as silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride, which are resistant to gamma and neutron radiation and high-energy radiation. These factors drive its adoption in applications such as aircraft, nuclear power plants, and satellites in the form of power supply devices, microprocessors, and switching regulators.

Increasing ISR activities in defense sector are driving radiation-hardened electronics market growth. ISR activities are effective with use of highly reliable and advanced quality electronics products. For space operations, electronic products are required to survive for a minimum of 15 years without any breakdown. Radiation-hardened electronics facilitate these requirements and thus are increasingly being used in ISR operations happening in military and commercial applications.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market.

Some major companies in the market include BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., IBM, Data Device Corporation, Cobham Limited, and Micropac Industries, Inc.

Some major companies in the market include BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., IBM, Data Device Corporation, Cobham Limited, and Micropac Industries, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global Radiation Hardened Electronics market on the basis of product type, material type, manufacturing technique, component type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS)

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Manufacturing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Process (RHBP)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Software (RHBS)

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Memory

Logic

Power Management

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Analog & Digital Mix Signals

Controllers & Processors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Space Satellites

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Commercial Satellites

Medical

Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Key Highlights From the Report

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) segment is expected to register fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to its high bandwidth and improved performance. Increasing demand for high bandwidth in satellite applications is expected to drive its adoption.

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD) segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to easy modification, reduced cost per chip, and large-scale production.

Power management segment is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs), which is also known as metal-oxide-silicon transistor (MOSTs) and diodes for several high-end applications in defense and space industries are driving growth of power management.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report.

