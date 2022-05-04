Axiomatics Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalists in Best Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution Category

The Axiomatics Authorization Platform was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) category.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in delivering award-winning, next-generation authorization, today announced that Axiomatics Authorization Platform was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The Axiomatics Authorization Platform was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

The Axiomatics Authorization Platform is an attribute-based access control (ABAC) solution designed to address enterprise application and database access challenges across on-premises, cloud or hybrid infrastructures. It allows for enterprise-wide rollout of ABAC, enabling organizations to manage access based on corporate access policies. Access decisions are made in real-time to ensure critical corporate applications, data and processes are only accessed in adherence to corporate policies that specify what a user has access to, how much access they have, when they get access and under what conditions.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the CODiE Awards for our continued innovation and leadership,” said Mark Cassetta, chief product officer for Axiomatics. “The traditional approach to IAM where a litany of homegrown solutions are strewn together will not work in a world with an increasing number of threats creating more opportunities for risk and data exposure. Our modern approach to policy-based access management (PBAM) is at the center of successful Zero Trust strategies, supporting a best-in-class approach to access management that scales across the enterprise.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained authorization delivered with attribute-based access control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. The company’s Orchestrated Authorization strategy enables enterprises to effectively and efficiently connect Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to critical security implementations, such as Zero Trust or identity-first security. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies continually depend on Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. To learn more, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and YouTube.