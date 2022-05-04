Submit Release
Refurbished Downing’s Landing Boat Access Site Dedicated

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 May 4, 2022

Alton, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department held a ceremony on May 3 to officially dedicate the refurbished boat access site on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton. The property was acquired from the Downing family by Fish and Game in 2012. It is the first public no-fee trailered-boat launch facility on the lake.

The original marina property was upgraded over the past two years including improving storm water treatment structures, modernizing the boat ramps, putting in a new boarding pier, and reconfiguring and repaving the parking lot. Supply-chain problems and railroad ties found beneath the lake bottom, which required removal, delayed opening of the facility until last month.

The NH Fish and Game Statewide Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.

