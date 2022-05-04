Radiology Associates of Tallahassee Partners with Rad AI for Omni to Improve Report Efficiency and Quality
Partnership provides the practice with access to Rad AI Omni, the only AI solution improving efficiency and quality while reducing radiologist burnout
Many fellow members of Strategic Radiology have prioritized a partnership with Rad AI & shared with us the impact Omni has in improving report efficiency & quality, while reducing radiologist fatigue”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology Associates of Tallahassee, the largest radiology provider in the Big Bend region of Florida, announced it is partnering with Rad AI to use its advanced technology in generating customized radiology report impressions. This partnership with the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company builds on their commitment to continually invest in the latest technological advances in healthcare.
— Dr. Timothy Sweeney, Practice President
“Many fellow members of Strategic Radiology have prioritized a partnership with Rad AI and shared with us the impact Omni has in improving report efficiency and quality, while reducing radiologist fatigue,” said Dr. Timothy Sweeney, Practice President. “This made us confident in making Rad AI Omni available to the majority of our radiologists.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing the latest consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“We’re incredibly excited to have Radiology Associates of Tallahassee, a regional radiology leader in Florida, join Rad AI’s partnership base,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “Their patient-first mentality is inspiring and at the heart of everything we do at Rad AI as well.”
About Radiology Associates of Tallahassee:
For over 60 years, the Radiology Associates of Tallahassee have worked to serve the local community the best service in a caring environment. Their team includes 25 Nationally Board Certified Radiologists that represent each of the sub-specialties in Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging and have a combined total of more than 250 years of experience. The Radiology Associates of Tallahassee understands the needs of the patient and the physicians who refer their patients are the first priority.
Learn more about Radiology Associates of Tallahassee at www.radassociates.com.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 8 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
