Cynthia Albright Inducted into the AICP College of Fellows

Becoming an AICP Fellow is the greatest acknowledgment a planner receives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, a leading population mobility data and software company, announced today that Cynthia Albright, Vice President of Planning Sector, was inducted into the AICP College of Fellows (FAICP), the highest honor the American Institute of Certified Planners bestows upon a member.
Fellows of AICP are nominated and selected by their peers to recognize and honor their outstanding contributions as professional planners. The outcomes of their individual efforts contributed demonstrably significant and transformational improvements to the field of planning and the communities they served. As a planner, Albright adopted the use of population intelligence data early to improve transportation and mobility in cities and resort destinations across North America.
“We would like to congratulate Cynthia on this incredible honor,” said Ryan Kinskey, Intermx Co-founder. “She has made considerable contributions to our company, our industry, and the entire planning sector.”
“The initial call by the American Planning Association’s Transportation Division Chair to let me know I would be nominated for consideration left me speechless. It’s a distinction a select few achieve,” said Albright. “I never imagined my body of professional work and three decades of volunteering on national and local committees/commissions would be juried for consideration. Becoming an AICP Fellow is the greatest acknowledgment a planner receives. I’m deeply humbled and grateful to the American Planning Association.”
Albright joined Intermx in February of 2022 to oversee the company’s transportation and municipal planning verticals, including the Transport Foundry Citycast product. Her mission is to support transportation engineers and planners with data-driven tools for transparent and efficient decision making. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in North America and is expanding its focus to include industry verticals such as travel and tourism, transportation and mobility solutions, retail, real estate, and improved decision making for municipal planners.
Cynthia works at the intersection of urban planning and informatics, population intelligence, geospatial analytics, and visual storytelling. She brings over three decades of passionate experience developing plans and digital solutions aimed at livability, equity, and sustainability in communities. She is also one of 47 AICP certified Urban Designers in the United States.
Inspired to lead change, Cynthia integrated big data and the newest technologies to achieve a national award-winning multimodal transportation and transit plan. She has authored numerous mobility plans, including transit master plans, travel demand studies, and congestion management strategies based on population behaviors. She is a frequent speaker at national conferences on technology and transportation, an author of numerous publications in Planning magazine, and a TEDx UNR speaker on “The Pearls of Urban Design” in 2018.
Founded in 2017, Intermx provides “Population Intelligence” to partners in advertising, government, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology, data scientists, engineers, and experts in UX, Intermx delivers population mobility insights via its data enablement platform. The Intermx suite of proprietary solutions provides historical, real-time, normative, and predictive information about population movement that helps organizations make better decisions, while preserving consumer privacy.
