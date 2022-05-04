Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,947 in the last 365 days.

Compass Carbon LLC Announces the Addition of John McMorris as Director of Project Development

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Carbon, LLC announced today the addition of John McMorris as Director of Project Development.

“John McMorris brings a vast knowledge of carbon project development and management to Compass Carbon” said Jack Prather, Director of Aggregation and Sales at Compass Carbon. “John is an expert in the field of carbon project development and his experience is unmatched in the industry. We are thrilled to have him join us as a team member.”

John has served at the forefront of the climate change, environmental and sustainability space for over 20 years. He has developed carbon offset and renewable energy projects worldwide and was co-founder and president/COO of AgCert International, a leading global climate change project firm which, at the time of its acquisition, was one of the world’s largest. John worked extensively with the UNFCCC to develop carbon project methodologies, and helped to develop innovative forest carbon quantification methodologies for the Provincial Canadian and Californian GHG systems and VCS/VERRA.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Compass team,” said McMorris. “Compass has several exciting projects on the horizon, and I am excited to be part of this effort. They have a significant chance of profoundly impacting the carbon space as we know it…”

Compass Carbon, LLC is a carbon sequestration project developer and technology company focused on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects. Compass develops end-to-end, turn-key carbon sequestration programs that generate environmental, social and financial benefits for our clients and their communities.

kurt kaiser
email us here
Compass Carbon LLC

You just read:

Compass Carbon LLC Announces the Addition of John McMorris as Director of Project Development

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.