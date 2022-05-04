Compass Carbon LLC Announces the Addition of John McMorris as Director of Project Development

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Carbon, LLC announced today the addition of John McMorris as Director of Project Development.

“John McMorris brings a vast knowledge of carbon project development and management to Compass Carbon” said Jack Prather, Director of Aggregation and Sales at Compass Carbon. “John is an expert in the field of carbon project development and his experience is unmatched in the industry. We are thrilled to have him join us as a team member.”

John has served at the forefront of the climate change, environmental and sustainability space for over 20 years. He has developed carbon offset and renewable energy projects worldwide and was co-founder and president/COO of AgCert International, a leading global climate change project firm which, at the time of its acquisition, was one of the world’s largest. John worked extensively with the UNFCCC to develop carbon project methodologies, and helped to develop innovative forest carbon quantification methodologies for the Provincial Canadian and Californian GHG systems and VCS/VERRA.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Compass team,” said McMorris. “Compass has several exciting projects on the horizon, and I am excited to be part of this effort. They have a significant chance of profoundly impacting the carbon space as we know it…”

Compass Carbon, LLC is a carbon sequestration project developer and technology company focused on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects. Compass develops end-to-end, turn-key carbon sequestration programs that generate environmental, social and financial benefits for our clients and their communities.