Compass Carbon, LLC Announces the Addition of Len Eddy as Equity Owner and Director of Forestry

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Carbon, LLC announced today the addition of Len Eddy as Director of Forestry and equity owner of Compass Carbon, LLC.

“Len will bring great perspective to our forestry projects” said Shayne Reeb, Director of Technology at Compass Carbon. “Len is an expert in the field of forestry and Compass Carbon is excited to have him as a team member.”

Len Eddy is a professional forest land and operations manager who brings over 33 years of experience in business management, industrial operations, environmental auditing, and management consulting to the Compass Carbon team.

Len has served as the lead environmental auditor for several of the first Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI) certification programs throughout the US and Canada, and currently sits on the Canadian Federal Greenhouse Gas Offset Committee that is working to develop a national methodology for Improved Forest Management projects.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Compass team,” said Eddy. “Compass has several exciting Improved Forest Management projects on the horizon and I am excited to be part of this effort.”

Compass Carbon, LLC is a carbon sequestration project developer and technology company focused on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects. Compass partners with clients to develop end-to-end, turn-key carbon sequestration programs that have environmental, social and financial benefits.