Honolulu Spine Center Announces First Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Surgery in Hawaii Using ROSA® Hip System
Left to right: Kahu Cordell Kekoa, David Waters, Nasir Khan, Gary Okamura, M.D., and Paul Norio Morton, M.D. at the Hawaiian blessing for the ROSA® robot.
Dr. Paul Morton performed the first ROSA® robotic-assisted total hip replacement in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu Spine Center. Morton is the first orthopedic surgeon in Hawaii who is Fellowship-trained in robotic joint replacement surgery.
A traditional Hawaiian blessing was held for ROSA® on April 30th at Honolulu Spine Center
Although ROSA® has been helping orthopedic surgeons perform knee replacements around the country, including Hawaii, since its debut in 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Hip, the latest addition to the orthopedic robot’s surgical system. ROSA® Hip is a personalized robotic system that enables direct anterior surgeons to evaluate and execute a surgical plan based on real-time feedback and the patient’s unique anatomy, while seamlessly integrating into the surgeon’s workflow. The system was designed by surgeons for surgeons as an accurate and efficient surgical assistant that also produces data. For more information, please visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/products-and-solutions/zb-edge/robotics/rosa-hip-system.html.
Paul Norio Morton, M.D. performed the first ROSA® robotic-assisted total hip replacement in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu Spine Center in February. Morton is the first orthopedic surgeon in Hawaii who is Fellowship-trained in robotic joint replacement surgery.
“Honolulu Spine Center is proud to welcome the ROSA® Hip System and our newest partner, Dr. Paul Morton, aka The Robot Doc,” said David Waters, Administrator. “We are already renowned in Hawaii for our minimally-invasive neuro spine surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and pain management procedures and services. And now Honolulu Spine Center has the distinction of having the ROSA® robot for total knee and hip replacement surgeries.”
“As the aging population in Hawaii grows, so does the demand for quality hip replacement surgery,” said Dr. Morton. “Thanks to the new technology of ROSA® robotics, we are able to provide our patients with the best possible care. This minimally-invasive surgery is performed using a computer system to control robotic arms. I believe robotic-assisted surgery for hips and knees is more precise, less invasive, and will get you back out there faster.”
“Our mission at Honolulu Spine Center is to offer the best outpatient surgical care using the latest technnology and to provide a quality experience for each patient,” Waters added. “Our February 2022 patient survey results were 100% across the board – from our surgical care results to patient comfort and satisfaction. We believe Honolulu Spine Center is the best choice for Hawaii residents who are candidates for outpatient surgery. We are also developing a medical tourism model for non-residents who want to have their surgery at a state-of-the-art surgery center and recover in beautiful Hawaii.”
ABOUT HONOLULU SPORTS & SPINE SURGERY CENTER
Honolulu Sports & Spine Surgery Center is an ambulatory surgery center located at the Waterfront Plaza in Downtown Honolulu. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality outpatient surgical care in a convenient and comfortable setting. Honolulu Spine is a joint venture with Surgery Partners, a leading operator of surgical facilities across the United States, and our physician owners.
Our Physician Partners:
Jon F. Graham, M.D. – Founder, Neurosurgeon
Jerald Garcia, M.D. – Pain Management
Kenneth T. Kaan, M.D. - Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
Paul N. Morton, M.D. – Orthopedic Surgeon
Gary Okamura, M.D. - Orthopedic Surgeon
Troy Tada, M.D. – Pain Management
Jeffrey Wang, M.D. – Pain Management
Honolulu Spine is licensed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health, which have established high standards for the practice and delivery of surgical services. We are also certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) which advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards.
We designed our outpatient facility to offer a high quality, affordable, and convenient alternative to overnight hospitalization. From on-site, complimentary parking to advance registration and personalized post-care follow-up, patients can enjoy the comfort, attention and efficiency Honolulu Spine is dedicated to providing. For more information, please visit our website at HonoluluSpine.com or give us a call at 808-237-2970.
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook