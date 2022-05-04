Honolulu Spine Center Announces First Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Surgery in Hawaii Using ROSA® Hip System

Left to right: Kahu Cordell Kekoa, David Waters, Nasir Khan, Gary Okamura, M.D., and Paul Norio Morton, M.D. at the Hawaiian blessing for the ROSA® robot.

Dr. Paul Morton performed the first ROSA® robotic-assisted total hip replacement in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu Spine Center. Morton is the first orthopedic surgeon in Hawaii who is Fellowship-trained in robotic joint replacement surgery.