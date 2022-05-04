Strategies For Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $17.20 billion in 2021 to $18.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.7%. As per TBRC’s implantable drug delivery devices market research the market is then expected to grow to $24.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The rise in the incidence of target diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases is expected to drive the implantable drug delivery devices market.

The implantable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of implantable drug delivery devices and related services by companies that manufacture them. Implantable drug delivery devices are drug delivery systems implanted by surgery to allow site-specific drug administration at the tissue or organ where the drug is most needed.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends

Companies and researchers are focusing on developing 3D implantable drug delivery devices. 3D printed titanium transcutaneous ports are implanted behind the patient's ear, allowing healthcare professionals to access the catheters.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

The global implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented:

By Product: Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio-Absorbable Stents, Intraocular Stents, Infusion Pumps, Others

By Technology: Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic, Others

By Application: Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Others

By Geography: The global implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides implantable drug delivery devices global market overviews, implantable drug delivery devices global market analysis and forecasts market size and implantable drug delivery devices global market growth, implantable drug delivery devices global market share, implantable drug delivery devices market segments and geographies, implantable drug delivery devices global market players, implantable drug delivery devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global implantable drug delivery devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allergan Inc, Bayer HealthCare, Medtronic Inc, Nucletron, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bausch and Lomb Inc, Merck, Genetech Inc, and Psivida.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

