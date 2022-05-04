Electric Car Charger Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric car charger market size is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2021 to $3.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. The change in the electric car charger market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $13.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.2%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to growing environmental awareness is expected to drive the electric car charger market growth over the coming years.

The electric car chargers market consists of sales of electric-car chargers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture electric-car chargers. The charging point for electric vehicles is a device that links an electric vehicle (EV) to a source of electricity for electric cars, community electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Global Electric Car Charger Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the electric car charger market. Major companies operating in the electric car charger sector are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for electric car chargers.

Global Electric Car Charger Market Segments

The global electric car charger market is segmented:

By Type: Slow AC, Fast AC, Fast DC

By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Charging Infrastructure Type: CCS, CHADEMO, Normal Charge, Tesla Super Charger, Type 2 (IEC 621196)

By Application: Home, Office, Commercial

By Geography: The global electric car charger market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric car charger global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the electric car charger global market, electric car charger global market share, electric car charger global market segments and geographies, electric car charger global market players, electric car charger market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric car charger market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Corp, AeroVironment Inc., Eaton, Evatran LLC, Tesla Motors Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc., and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

