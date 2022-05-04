Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth Is Aided By The Increase In The Number Of Surgical Procedures

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients undergoing surgical procedures need a blood transfusion to replace the lost blood during the procedure. Blood transfusion diagnostics are used during the procedures to screen the blood before transferring it to the patient, and will otherwise increase the incidence of infectious disease. According to an article published in the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, approximately 310 million surgeries are being performed each year. This increase in the number of procedures will thereby drive the blood transfusion diagnostics market growth.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $3.34 billion in 2021 to $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global blood transfusion diagnostics market share is then expected to grow to $5.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.

Read more on the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic measures and growing prevalence of infectious diseases associated with pathogens such as bacteria & viruses increase the preference for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT) to increase blood safety, improve efficiency and reduce the turnaround time of the results. Blood transfusion diagnostics market trends include NAT which is a technique that helps detect a particular nucleic acid, virus, or bacteria that acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, or urine. NAT is highly sensitive and specific for viral nucleic acids and amplifies the region of targeted viral DNA and detects them earlier than the other traditional methods and narrows the period of infectious diseases. For example, XCRP Diagnostic Inc. and Luminex Corporations entered into a licensing agreement of XCR Diagnostic's Xtreme Chain Reaction Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology. In this deal, Luminex got the exclusive rights to use the XCR Diagnostic's NAAT technology for their future molecular diagnostic portfolio.

Major players covered in the global blood transfusion diagnostics industry are BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Immucor Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Beckman Coulter Inc.

TBRC’s global blood transfusion diagnostics market analysis report is segmented by type into instruments and kits, reagents, others, by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, plasma fractionation companies, by technology into western blot, ELISA, nucleic acid amplification, fluorescence assay, rapid test, by application into blood grouping, disease screening.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Instruments And Kits, Reagents), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies), By Technology (Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, Rapid Test), By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a blood transfusion diagnostics market overview, forecast blood transfusion diagnostics market size and growth for the whole market, blood transfusion diagnostics market segments, geographies, blood transfusion diagnostics market trends, blood transfusion diagnostics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2494&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - By Product (Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-blood-pressure-monitors-market

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Pharmacy), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Anemia Type(Microcytic (Low MCV), Normocytic (Normal MCV), Macrocytic (High MCV)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Softwares), By Component (Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC