SRCO Signs the Country Club of Winter Haven for Its iMobile App : Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)

SRCO Signs the Country Club of Winter Haven for Its iMobile App, Very Low Stock Float : Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)

iMobileApp has provided a great tool for our club to use, and we have had a lot of positive feedback from our members” — Dyal Randall, The Country Club of Winter Haven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRCO Signs the Country Club of Winter Haven for Its iMobile App, Very Low Stock Float, Owns New World Health Brands & a Crypto Platform: Sparta Commercial Services , Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO) Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors  Leon County, FL Sheriff's Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program. Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options. Town of Yemassee, SC Renews Business with Municipal Finance Program. Town of Candor, NC Continues with Multiple Finance Program Contracts. Southwest's Most Exclusive Private Car Club Joins as iMobileApp Client.SRCO announces that it has added The Country Club of Winter Haven, located in Winter Haven, FL to its growing family of club clients.iMobileApp is a leader in the development, management and servicing of mobile apps for a range of industries, and country, golf and other member-based clubs continue to choose iMobileApp for their digital marketing and communication needs.Both public and private clubs are finding that iMobileApp’s mobile applications provide a range of unique and effective tools for communicating with members, and for increasing member interactions and overall engagement. These features include: food ordering, notifications, golf scorecards, event promotion, and more.Dyal Randall, Membership Director at The Country Club of Winter Haven, says “iMobileApp has provided a great tool for our club to use, and we have had a lot of positive feedback from our members.”ABOUT SRCO:Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., ( www.spartacommercial.com ), is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.Sparta's Municipal Financing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidsonand John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles, recreational vehicles and heavy duty trucks The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website ( www.newworldhealthbrands.com ) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures.Sparta Crypto, Inc. has launched its first product, SpartaPayIQTM, a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies, and has another product in development that will be formally announced at launch SRCO Welcomes Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department to Its Municipal Lease ProgramOn March 9th SRCO announced that Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department chose Sparta's Municipal Lease program to finance a fleet of Harley-Davidson police motorcycles. SRCO Launches Cryptocurrency Payment PlatformOn March 3rd SRCO announced the launch of SpartaPayIQ™ a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies. The SRCO platform enables businesses to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDT as payment while settling in USD or EUR. Businesses also have the option to keep the cryptocurrency if they don't want to immediately convert it.SpartaPayIQ™ establishes the SRCO entry into the dynamic cryptocurrency space. SRCO plans to unveil another cryptocurrency product in the coming months and SpartaPayIQ™ will be an integral part of this new product. The platform will also be offered as a payment method on other SRCO retail sites, including New World Health Brands CBD and Cyclechex SRCO Municipal Finance Program Announces Another Returning MunicipalityOn March 2nd SRCO announced that the Town of Yemassee, SC, has returned to its Municipal Finance Program for the sixth time since 2016. The SRCO program allows local governments to obtain the essential equipment they need, be it bunker gear or an entire vehicle fleet in an affordable manner.For more information on Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (SRCO) visit: www.spartacommercial.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

