SkyePoint Decisions Promotes Eric Shaw to Chief Growth Officer

White male in a blue suit and tie, Eric Shaw. named Chief Growth Officer.

SkyePoint Decisions, a leader in cyber-security risk management solutions, announced the promotion of Eric Shaw to Chief Growth Officer.

When I think about where I started and where I am now, I’m reenergized. A new challenge is more meaningful when it comes from an organization where everyone shares a common vision and goals.”
— Eric Shaw, Chief Growth Officer for SkyePoint Decisions
DULLES, VA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyePoint Decisions, a leader in cyber-security risk management solutions, announced today the promotion of Eric Shaw to Chief Growth Officer. Shaw previously served as the firm’s Capture Director where he expanded the company’s business development efforts and fostered new partnerships designed to grow and diversify SkyePoint’s talent and capabilities.

Shaw’s new role is to be the driving force for organic growth to foster a greater and more widespread recognition of SkyePoint – and its people – as leaders in the industry. He feels it’s critical to continue to expand and bring SkyePoint’s unique, solutions-driven approach to the forefront, especially for the company’s Federal customers. Shaw is also passionate about finding and capturing new opportunities and taking a methodical approach to deliver on the company’s growth goals.

Shaw is no stranger to the industry, with expertise encompassing all aspects of Federal IT government contracting, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and cloud computing. He recognizes and values the fact that SkyePoint’s leadership has placed trust in the people and processes he has managed and developed since joining the company in January 2021.

“When I think about where I started in the industry and where I am now, I’m reenergized,” says Shaw. “A new challenge is exciting, but it’s even more meaningful when it comes from within an organization where everyone shares a common vision and goals. It’s an incredible honor be part of the leadership team that sets the tempo. I look forward to my new role.”

“We are very excited about promoting Eric to SkyePoint’s Chief Growth Officer,” says Frank Sturek, President of SkyePoint Decisions. “He is an accomplished Business Development and Capture professional, and a trusted leader in our organization. Growing talent from within SkyePoint is a key goal for our company. It demonstrates how the investments we make in the development of our people pay huge dividends both for the business and the employee. No one is more ready for this challenge than Eric!”

For more information about SkyePoint Decisions, please visit www.skyepoint.com.

Christa Santos
SkyePoint Decisions
christa@cksmarketing.com
