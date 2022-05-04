Multi-million Oz Gold Potential at Puma Exploration’s Williams Brook

First 2022 drilling results at Puma's OGT

Building off last year's 5.55 g/t Gold over 50 m discovery hole & numerous other successes, assay results from first 19 holes of 2022 drilling are impressive

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX:PUMA)

TSX-V: PUMA currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$36M (~105 million shares trading near ~C$0.34), and presents exceptional opportunity.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA) (US Listing: PUXPF) (Frankfurt: 4P8A) last week provided an update on its 10,000 m drill program – see related April 28, 2022 news release " Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook ", providing results on the first 19 holes for 2,389 metres of the ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign. To date, 37 holes have been drilled in this first phase of drilling for a total of approximately 4,300 metres. Assay results are pending for an additional 2,000 metres of core already sent to the laboratory.

Puma Exploration is the subject of a Mining MarketWatch Journal review, full copy of which may be viewed at https://miningmarketwatch.net/puma.htm online.

Excerpt Copy:

The targeted horizon appears to dip 30 to 40 degrees which is suitable for a potential open-pit operation. As Puma's technical team continues to truth-the-ground along the gold trend, there is growing belief by many watching this story unfold that they are upon multi-million ounce gold potential; e.g. Independent exploration geologist Quinton Hennigh of Crescat Capital has made a comparison of Puma's Williams Brook Gold Project to nearby New Found Gold, emphasizing 1) high-grade, 2) near surface, & 3) oragenic.

Since acquiring the project in March-2020, Puma has quickly gone from virgin/grassroots ground (finding anomalous sampling in the woods) to clearing, trenching and stripping clean to expose large swaths of a 750 m long patchwork of gold laden rhyolitic bedrock (named the O'Neil Gold Trend (OGT)) proximal a contact zone that runs even much longer (many kilometres) within its claim boundaries. Puma commenced a new 10,000 m drill program this January 2022 in an area where quartz veining surface samples have yielded high-grades.

Figure 1. (see article, also attached to this release) First 2022 drilling results at the OGT -- Image source: April 28/2022 news release. The top section of the above map image shows stars representing the first 19 holes from the 2022 drill program, the bottom section shows intercepts from 2021 (in the Lynx zone). The above map helps to illustrate how the high-grade hits appear to be clustered along the favorable contact.

HIGHLIGHTS from first 19 holes of 2022:

• A new high-grade gold intersection (34,93 g/t Au over 3.0 m within a wider zone assaying 6.47 g/t Au over 16.90 m);

• A 25 metres step-out from hole WB22-25 intersected 22.28 g/t Au over 3.20 m within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 g/t Au over 22.10 m in hole WB22-36;

• Several other high-grade gold samples occur within a large lower-grade envelope : 183 g/t over 0.50 m, 59.60g/t Au over 0.65 m, 30.50 g/t Au over 0.30 m, 23.70 g/t Au over 0.80 m, 16.50 g/t Au over 0.70 m, 14.65 g/t Au over 0.60 m, 9.12 g/t over 0.30 m;

• Gold mineralization appears to be associated with widespread limonitisation (Py) + sericitization, and all holes intersected the favourable OGT mineralized and altered horizon.

Puma’s technical team estimates that the 10,000 meters drilling campaign will be completed in June, after which the 2022 field exploration program will begin over the entire property.

President and CEO of PUMA Exploration, Marcel Robillard sat down for an interview to discuss the advancement of the Williams Brook Gold Project entering May-2022: [Video running time 31 min. 29 sec.] source youtube https://youtu.be/_FeU10DQ5Qw

To see our takeaways / notes on the above interview along with additional insight on the opportunity in establishing a long position with Puma Exploration Inc. see the full Mining MarketWatch Journal review at https://miningmarketwatch.net/puma.htm online.

Content above may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.

President and CEO of PUMA Exploration, Marcel Robillard discusses the advancement of the Williams Brook Gold Project entering May-2022