YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY HOSTS Q1 2022 YHSGR EXPO

As our team continues to grow and achieves record levels of success, coming together at YHSGR Q1 2022 expo was a fitting way to celebrate while also planning for the future”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid rapid growth and expansion, award-winning real estate brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty hosted its Q1 2022 expo for YHSGR agents partners, admin support team, inside sales team agents, vendors, affiliates and everyone associated with this office from April 26-28 in Anaheim, California. The event was an opportunity to celebrate the success of the first quarter of 2022, while looking ahead to the exciting things to come throughout the rest of the year. Co-hosted with Doorsey, the expo featured YHSGR vendors and educational sessions hosted by Carl Brackens and his team at Consumer Home Loans, David Delgado and his team at Freedom Choice Lending, Elijah Eldinger and Bebe Le at Doorway Home Loans, My Trieu at Fidelity National Title Company, Elite Group Home Inspection, Prodigy Property Insurance, Central Transaction Coordinators team, and more.
In addition to ample networking opportunities, the YHSGR team took part in two exciting dinners during the expo. First, on April 26, agents attended an exclusive banquet honoring the YHSGR top producing agents for the first quarter of 2022. Award categories included top individuals, top teams, over $100,000 was donated to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, over $109,000 donated to help families globally via WorldHarvest, and more. The next evening, on April 27, attendees witnessed an expert panel discussing the future of real estate, how to thrive in a low inventory market, and the importance of forging lasting partnerships. Industry leaders in finance, real estate technology and billion-dollar YHSGR real estate leaders led the discussion.
During the expo portion of the festivities, agents had the chance to meet one-on-one with tax experts Anderson Legal, Business & Tax Advisors and other exclusive partners and affiliates. They also were treated to behind-the-scenes tours of the real estate office of the future, and roleplayed open house scenarios with industry experts.
More than 15 partner organizations sponsored the expo, with gold level sponsors including Mike Nam at A1 Termite & Pest Control Company, Stephen Ropfogel Findologist – www.YHSGRstore.com, Homelight, Cinc, Fidelity National Title, Home Warranty America, Snap NHD, YHSGR Printing – www.YHSGRprinting.com, PropertyGraphy professional video and photo – http://YHSGR.PropertyGraphy.com
“As our team continues to grow and achieves record levels of success, coming together at YHSGR Q1 2022 expo was a fitting way to celebrate while also planning for the future,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We are thrilled with how the event went, and cherished the opportunity to meet in person. We’re looking forward to hosting additional expos with our agents, vendors and affiliates in the year to come.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
