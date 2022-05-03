Delays on I-80 WB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound should be on alert for delays due to a highway bridge project on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.

Motorists are advised the left (passing) lane and shoulder on Interstate 80 westbound is closed at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15. As of 6:00 PM, traffic is backed up from approximately 6 miles from the construction site.

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4 PM to 6 PM. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###