Recruiting for Good to Sponsor 12 Year Old 1st Girl Designs Tomorrow Student

Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact. Girls learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Love to Support Girls and Shop for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Earn $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, we match $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow www.FashionLovesFreedom.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good congratulates TheBookWorm, a 12 year old creative phenom for landing the opportunity to work with EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell.

Congratulations, TheBookWorm looking forward to seeing you shine on Girls Design Tomorrow!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.

TheBookWorm is a 12 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year and a half. She is creative phenom and the 1st Girl to land the opportunity to work 1 on 1 with Taryn thru Girls Design Tomorrow.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "I am committed to creating a meaningful passion driven venture with Taryn; that prepares girls for life by developing their design talent, leadership skills, and values."

About

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play

Love to support girls and shop for good. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. Once our team finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee; Recruiting for Good will reward person who made the referral a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, and match $1 for $1 to help support Girls Design Tomorrow to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com #fashionlovesfreedom

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

