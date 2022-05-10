The Importance Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives for Future Dermatologists
The least represented action item across all dermatology residency program websites was a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. Less than 10% of websites displayed this specific policy. The United States Population is becoming increasingly diverse. The US Census Bureau's Diversity Index has increased 6.2% in the past 10 years. The field of dermatology has recognized this changing landscape and many related national organizations have begun to adopt programs to move the toward a workforce that reflects the patients it serves. The American Academy of Dermatology has recently launched its "Pathways: Inclusivity in Dermatology" program with the goal of increasing the number of practicing dermatologists who are underrepresented minorities over the next five years. One key aspect to accomplishing this goal is the effort to promote and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the dermatology residency recruitment process.
— Ramon Govea, BS
A new study in SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® sought to investigate how dermatology residency programs display their diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts on their official website. The study’s authors analyzed 140 US Dermatology residency program websites for D&I action items and initiatives. The websites curriculum, goals, mission statements and zero tolerance policies were also examined.
Lead study author Ramon Govea, BS and co-author Lauren C. Hollins, MD found that 32% of residency programs mentioned D&I on their official websites. D&I program goals were only present in 28% of websites and specific D&I curriculum efforts were seen on only 14% of websites. The least represented action item across all dermatology residency program websites was a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. Less than 10% of websites displayed this specific policy.
The authors concluded that dermatology residency program websites are currently underutilizing their websites at a method to recruit and foster underrepresented medical students in dermatology. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, where some interviews may take place virtually. Therefore, the website is a key piece of information for medical students when choosing to accept offer to attend. The authors encourage all dermatology residency program websites to demonstrate their commitment to D&I by updating their websites with this important information as it serves as a cost-effective method to increase the number of underrepresented minorities entering the specialty.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
DOI: 10.25251/skin.6.3.7
