Women’s Fashion and the Crypto World Collide with HapeWives NFTs
The chic, fashion-forward NFT collection that supports female creators is minting soon
This collection is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and truly captures the stunning world of high fashion combined with the great influence of female leaders around the world.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HapeWives, a renowned female-led team of fashion designers, art directors, 3D artists, and more, will soon unveil their collection of 8,888 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by bold fashion and influential women from around the world. HapeWives aims to disrupt the predominantly male-dominated NFT space with its uniquely generated, 3D NFTs that celebrate female creativity and influence.
— Lilu B, founder of HapeWives
To further support and empower creative women, HapeWives is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to fund emerging female artists and developers in the NFT space.
“This collection is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and truly captures the stunning world of high fashion combined with the great influence of female leaders around the world,” said Lilu B, founder of HapeWives. “Our mission is to eliminate the gender gap in the NFT space by supporting emerging women artists and developers. This collection is truly one-of-a-kind and directly supports the female community.”
In addition to owning a gorgeous piece of 3D art, each HapeWife NFT holder is entitled to a myriad of utilities and rewards such as coin drops, revenue shares, merchandizing, and more.
In 2021 alone, total worldwide sales of NFTs exceeded $41 billion and 2022 is expected to smash all previous records. Today, NFT is not only a buzzword, but a creative tool for artists, developers and entrepreneurs who want to partake in this growing and profitable market.
With over 77,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram combined, HapeWives is already making a huge splash in the blockchain world and transforming how we perceive art and fashion in the postmodern era.
Learn more about the HapeWives collection of NFTs at www.HapeWives.com.
About HapeWives
HapeWives is a collection of 8,888 uniquely generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from over 300 traits living fashionably on the Ethereum blockchain. Each HapeWife is a work of 3D art inspired by powerful and influential women from around the world. For more information, visit www.HapeWives.com and follow along on social media @HapeWives.
