3rd Annual 2022 Blue Water Film Festival Announces 2022 Global Citizen Award and Film Slate
JANE GOODALL TO RECEIVE “GLOBAL CITIZEN” AWARD
Executive Director Greg Reitman announced today the Blue Water Film Festival honorees and film line-up for its Third Annual Blue Water Film festival event taking place June 2nd through 5th, 2022”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) presented by the Blue Water Institute, has revealed the honorees and film line-up for its Third Annual Blue Water Film festival event taking place June 2nd through 5th, 2022, Festival and Institute Executive Director Greg Reitman announced today. Held each year in celebration of United Nations World Oceans Day, BWFF will screen eighteen feature films, fifteen short films and two animated films--35 films in all, one world premiere; 12 int’l premiere and the remaining California premieres.
Jane Goodall will receive the festival’s Global Citizen Award, which is presented to an industry leader whose contributions to the innovation of marine science and entertainment have changed the industry—and the world—for the better. The award will be presented in-person and online on Saturday, June 4th, at the BWFF filmmaker’s brunch at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Diego.
The Blue Water Film Festival will begin on June 2nd, opening with the world premiere of Mike Libecki’s Inside Antarctica as a special presentation by DELL Technologies. The festival will also debut two Nat Geo documentaries: Fire Of Love and The Territory, and San Diego’s Freedom Boat Club will present special outdoor screening of Whale Wisdom directed by Rick Rosenthal will be presented by the Freedom Boat Club. The festival will close with Last of the Right Whales with director Nadine Pequeneza attending in person for the Q&A following the screening.
The full slate is as follows:
• Against The Current Director: Tod Hardin
• Archipelago New York – An Island City Director Thomas Halaczinsky
• Aquariums: The Dark Hobby Director: Paula Fouce
• Fire Of Love – Director: Sara Dosa
• Hell Or High Seas Director: Glenn Holsten
• Heroes Of The Sea Director: York Hovest, Katrin Eigendorf, Sabine Streich
• Last Of The Right Whales Director: Nadine Pequeneza
• Shadow Weavers Director: Erica Nguyen
• Soul Of The Ocean Director: Howard Wesley Hall
• The Cost Of Free Water/La Goutte De Trop Director: Jérémie Battaglia
• The Last Tourist Director: Tyson Sadler
• The Power of Activism Director: Steve Pasvolsky
• The Territory – Director: Alex Pritz
• The Witness Is A Whale Director: Nick Dean, Cheryl Dean
• Whale Wisdom Director: Rick Rosenthal
• Whetū Mārama- Bright Star Director: Toby Mills, Aileen O’Sullivan
• Why On Earth Director: Katie Cleary
• 2100 Director: Fabrizio Antonioli
Short Films
• A Flyfishing Refugee Director: Brian Kelley
• After Ice Director: Kieran Baxter
• An Alaskan Flight Director: Brian Kelley
• Aquateam-Sea Adventure Director: Massimo Montigiani
• A River Reborn Director: Ben Kalina
• Cause A Sea Change: Save Sharks Producer(s): NOAA Ocean Today
• Drifting North: The Arctic Pulse Director: Lianna Nixon, Amy Lauren
• Ghost Ponds Director: Amanda Sosnowski
• Heal The River Director: Paulina Sobczak
• Hope In The Water Director: Jake Weinberger, Nicolas Quintairos
• Inside Antarctica Director: Mike Libecki
• Song Of The Sea (El Canto Del Mar) Director: Kat Reynolds
• The Fish & The Flame Director: David Hutchinson
• The Oyster Farmer Director: Kika Tuff
• Tuna Tales Director: Pepe Brix & Rui Pedro Lamy
• Wastewater: A Tale Of Two Cities Director: Sarah Franke
• We Are Like Waves Director: Jordyn Romero
The majority of films will screen in-person at the La Paloma Theater in Encinitas and at The Museum of Photography (MOPA) in Balboa Park; Media Arts Center San Diego in El Cajon; and streamed virtually at Blue Water+.
The Blue Water Film Festival, in conjunction with the Blue Water Institute, is an emerging festival whose intention is to bring greater awareness to and engagement for our big blue planet’s precious life supply of water—our oceans, aquifers, rivers, dams, lakes, streams, and waterway systems through cinema and engagement. The Blue Water Film Festival is renowned for its environmentally-themed programming which provides opportunities for the support and mentorship of the emerging voices of environmental filmmakers. Blue Water Film Festival is known as the Festival for Environmental Filmmakers: a boutique event beloved by conscious and environmental film fans and auteurs alike. Over 80% of the films in the 2021 BWFF slate will have filmmakers in attendance online to participate in Q&As after the screenings. Passes for the 2022 Blue Water Film Festival can now be purchased at www.bluewatwerfilmfestival.org.
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Oceans Day, June 8th. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the BWFF is about our Blue Planet; the festival purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film.
BWFF is setup as a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
About the Blue Water Institute
The year-round Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and to develop the next set of environmental filmmakers for industry change. Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
