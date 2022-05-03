Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - May

Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 148,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in May. Stocking has resumed in the McCall subregion with warming weather, including more than 87,000 catchable-size trout that are headed to Cascade Reservoir!

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked McDevitt Pond May 2-6 450 Mann Creek Reservoir May 2-6 2,400 Wilson Springs North Pond May 2-6 200 Wilson Springs South Pond May 2-6 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 2-6 100 Wilson Creek May 2-6 250 Kleiner Pond May 2-6 450 Riverside Pond May 2-6 450 Middle Fork Payette River May 9-13 500 Silver Creek May 9-13 500 Settlers Park Pond May 9-13 125 Heroes Park Pond May 9-13 150 Mariposa Pond May 9-13 250 Esther Simplot Pond May 9-13 700 Williams Park Pond May 9-13 450 Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond May 9-13 900 Lowman Ponds May 9-13 600 Star City Pond West May 9-13 600 Weiser Community Pond May 9-13 500 Wilson Springs North Pond May 9-13 200 Wilson Springs South Pond May 9-13 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 9-13 100 Marsing Pond May 9-13 450 Caldwell Rotary Pond May 16-20 900 Duff Land Pond May 16-20 275 Indian Creek (Caldwell) May 16-20 250 Grimes Creek May 16-20 1,600 Sawyers Pond May 16-20 500 Eds Pond May 16-20 200 Dick Knox Pond May 16-20 800 McDevitt Pond May 16-20 450 Riverside Pond May 16-20 450 Wilson Springs North Pond May 16-20 200 Wilson Springs South Pond May 16-20 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 16-20 100 Wilson Creek May 16-20 250 Middle Fork Payette River May 23-27 500 Silver Creek May 23-27 500 Kleiner Pond May 23-27 450 Settlers Park Pond May 23-27 125 Wilson Springs North Pond May 23-27 200 Wilson Springs South Pond May 23-27 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 23-27 100 Nicholson Park Pond May 23-27 475 Indian Creek (Kuna) May 23-27 250 Legacy Park Pond May 23-27 350 Eagle Island Park Pond May 23-27 450 Parkcenter Pond May 23-27 700 Wilson Springs North Pond May 23-27 200 Wilson Springs South Pond May 23-27 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 23-27 100

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Browns Pond May 2-6 1,500 Ol' McDonald Pond May 2-6 500 Rowlands Pond May 2-6 1,500 Herrick Reservoir May 2-6 3,000 Fischer Pond May 2-6 750 Meadow Creek Pond May 2-6 1,000 Horsethief Reservoir May 9-13 7,000 Poorman Pond May 16-20 500 Rowlands Pond May 16-20 1,000 Tripod Reservoir May 16-20 800 Payette Lake May 16-20 5,000 Lost Valley Reservoir May 23-27 14,000 Cascade Reservoir May 23-27 87,650 Horsethief Reservoir May 23-27 3,000

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.