Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - May
Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 148,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in May. Stocking has resumed in the McCall subregion with warming weather, including more than 87,000 catchable-size trout that are headed to Cascade Reservoir!
All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
McDevitt Pond
|
May 2-6
|
450
|
Mann Creek Reservoir
|
May 2-6
|
2,400
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 2-6
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 2-6
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 2-6
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
May 2-6
|
250
|
Kleiner Pond
|
May 2-6
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
May 2-6
|
450
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
May 9-13
|
500
|
Silver Creek
|
May 9-13
|
500
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
May 9-13
|
125
|
Heroes Park Pond
|
May 9-13
|
150
|
Mariposa Pond
|
May 9-13
|
250
|
Esther Simplot Pond
|
May 9-13
|
700
|
Williams Park Pond
|
May 9-13
|
450
|
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
|
May 9-13
|
900
|
Lowman Ponds
|
May 9-13
|
600
|
Star City Pond West
|
May 9-13
|
600
|
Weiser Community Pond
|
May 9-13
|
500
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 9-13
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 9-13
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 9-13
|
100
|
Marsing Pond
|
May 9-13
|
450
|
Caldwell Rotary Pond
|
May 16-20
|
900
|
Duff Land Pond
|
May 16-20
|
275
|
Indian Creek (Caldwell)
|
May 16-20
|
250
|
Grimes Creek
|
May 16-20
|
1,600
|
Sawyers Pond
|
May 16-20
|
500
|
Eds Pond
|
May 16-20
|
200
|
Dick Knox Pond
|
May 16-20
|
800
|
McDevitt Pond
|
May 16-20
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
May 16-20
|
450
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 16-20
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 16-20
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 16-20
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
May 16-20
|
250
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
May 23-27
|
500
|
Silver Creek
|
May 23-27
|
500
|
Kleiner Pond
|
May 23-27
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
May 23-27
|
125
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 23-27
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 23-27
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 23-27
|
100
|
Nicholson Park Pond
|
May 23-27
|
475
|
Indian Creek (Kuna)
|
May 23-27
|
250
|
Legacy Park Pond
|
May 23-27
|
350
|
Eagle Island Park Pond
|
May 23-27
|
450
|
Parkcenter Pond
|
May 23-27
|
700
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 23-27
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 23-27
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 23-27
|
100
McCall Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Browns Pond
|
May 2-6
|
1,500
|
Ol' McDonald Pond
|
May 2-6
|
500
|
Rowlands Pond
|
May 2-6
|
1,500
|
Herrick Reservoir
|
May 2-6
|
3,000
|
Fischer Pond
|
May 2-6
|
750
|
Meadow Creek Pond
|
May 2-6
|
1,000
|
Horsethief Reservoir
|
May 9-13
|
7,000
|
Poorman Pond
|
May 16-20
|
500
|
Rowlands Pond
|
May 16-20
|
1,000
|
Tripod Reservoir
|
May 16-20
|
800
|
Payette Lake
|
May 16-20
|
5,000
|
Lost Valley Reservoir
|
May 23-27
|
14,000
|
Cascade Reservoir
|
May 23-27
|
87,650
|
Horsethief Reservoir
|
May 23-27
|
3,000
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.