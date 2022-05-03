Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,011 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - May

Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 148,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in May. Stocking has resumed in the McCall subregion with warming weather, including more than 87,000 catchable-size trout that are headed to Cascade Reservoir!

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

McDevitt Pond

May 2-6

450

Mann Creek Reservoir

May 2-6

2,400

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 2-6

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 2-6

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 2-6

100

Wilson Creek

May 2-6

250

Kleiner Pond

May 2-6

450

Riverside Pond

May 2-6

450

Middle Fork Payette River

May 9-13

500

Silver Creek

May 9-13

500

Settlers Park Pond

May 9-13

125

Heroes Park Pond

May 9-13

150

Mariposa Pond

May 9-13

250

Esther Simplot Pond

May 9-13

700

Williams Park Pond

May 9-13

450

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

May 9-13

900

Lowman Ponds

May 9-13

600

Star City Pond West

May 9-13

600

Weiser Community Pond

May 9-13

500

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 9-13

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 9-13

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 9-13

100

Marsing Pond

May 9-13

450

Caldwell Rotary Pond

May 16-20

900

Duff Land Pond

May 16-20

275

Indian Creek (Caldwell)

May 16-20

250

Grimes Creek

May 16-20

1,600

Sawyers Pond

May 16-20

500

Eds Pond

May 16-20

200

Dick Knox Pond

May 16-20

800

McDevitt Pond

May 16-20

450

Riverside Pond

May 16-20

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 16-20

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 16-20

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 16-20

100

Wilson Creek

May 16-20

250

Middle Fork Payette River

May 23-27

500

Silver Creek

May 23-27

500

Kleiner Pond

May 23-27

450

Settlers Park Pond

May 23-27

125

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 23-27

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 23-27

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 23-27

100

Nicholson Park Pond

May 23-27

475

Indian Creek (Kuna)

May 23-27

250

Legacy Park Pond

May 23-27

350

Eagle Island Park Pond

May 23-27

450

Parkcenter Pond

May 23-27

700

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 23-27

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 23-27

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 23-27

100

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Browns Pond

May 2-6

1,500

Ol' McDonald Pond

May 2-6

500

Rowlands Pond

May 2-6

1,500

Herrick Reservoir

May 2-6

3,000

Fischer Pond

May 2-6

750

Meadow Creek Pond

May 2-6

1,000

Horsethief Reservoir

May 9-13

7,000

Poorman Pond

May 16-20

500

Rowlands Pond

May 16-20

1,000

Tripod Reservoir

May 16-20

800

Payette Lake

May 16-20

5,000

Lost Valley Reservoir

May 23-27

14,000

Cascade Reservoir

May 23-27

87,650

Horsethief Reservoir

May 23-27

3,000

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

You just read:

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.