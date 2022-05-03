NEW KCSA LOGO CREATED BY DESIGNER HEER MANDALIA
An Interesting International Designer in New York, Engaged in a Fascinating Graphic Project
Creativity is something that must be nourished every day, through a thousand experiences. Everything we create is the result of our experience.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top NYC-based design agency KCSA has undergone a brand restyling and has selected Heer Mandalia to design the new logo. KCSA is a fully integrated communications consultancy. Since 1969, KCSA has been delivering a unique brand of integrated communications that combines passionate, persuasive storytelling with pioneering strategies. For decades, KCSA has been building its reputation as one of New York City’s most entrepreneurial agencies by aligning by serving public and private company clients. By providing expert communications counsel atop our deep platform of investor and public relations and digital media skills, KCSA informs, inspires, and influences audiences across the globe.
— Heer Mandalia
Heer Mandalia is an international designer who served as a designer for top agencies such as The Minimalist, based in India, and MOD Worldwide, based in Philadelphia. In addition to design and branding, she has explored how the self can be accurately represented as an extension of time, space, and culture. She has also designed for major brands such as CVS, Aetano, Coffeeworks, and many more. Additionally, she has also been interviewed on NY Art Life, the premiere art-based online platform. It is based on this experience and expertise that she was hand-selected to lead the rebranding of KCSA.
Logo design and branding are quite complex. It requires a unique understanding of the culture of the company, the current clients being serviced, and the company's future goals and aspirations. When one has that conceptual understanding, the design process and final product should encapsulate all of that and more.
Heer was able to truly understand the brand identity and create a visual design that reflected the goals and values of KCSA. Inspired by her Indian heritage and training and merging that with her NY Style, she created an innovative and one-of-a-kind design which is now the logo used for KCSA on all of its design assets.
This stunning achievement is so impressive! Stay tuned for more from Heer Mandalia.
Max Sciarra
New York Art Life Magazine
info@nyartlife.com
