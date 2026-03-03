New York Art Life Announces Exclusive Feature Interview with Camera Department Prodigy Eway Mak

Eway Mak

Inside the Rapid Rise of Eway Mak: The NYC Camera Specialist Trusted by Shakira, Nike, and Ralph Lauren.

New York is the ultimate accelerator; no other city demands this level of adaptability.” — Eway Mak

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life magazine is proud to announce the upcoming publication of a definitive, exclusive interview with one of the city’s most rapidly ascending talents in film production, Eway Mak. Set to be released later this week, this comprehensive feature delves deep into the high-stakes world of the Camera Department, offering an unprecedented look at how a 2025 School of Visual Arts graduate bypassed the traditional industry hierarchy to become a lead First Assistant Camera (1st AC) for global icons like Shakira, Drake, Ralph Lauren, and Nike.For professionals in the film industry, aspiring creatives, and anyone fascinated by the kinetic energy of New York City’s artistic ecosystem, this interview is essential reading. It challenges long-held conventions about career progression in cinema and highlights the intense technical mastery required to succeed in the modern digital and celluloid landscape.A Meteoritic Rise in the Concrete JungleThe film industry is notoriously difficult to break into, often requiring years of grueling work as a Production Assistant (PA) before ever touching a camera. Eway Mak’s story rewrites this script. In this exclusive New York Art Life feature, Mak reveals how he leveraged specialized technical knowledge and an unyielding work ethic to step directly into critical roles immediately after his graduation in May 2025."I came to NY thinking of focusing on Editing and Directing, but quickly switched when I discovered ACing," Mak states in the interview. "I am one of the very few people whose goal is to be a career 1st AC."This distinction is at the heart of the article. In an industry where the role of 1st AC is often viewed merely as a stepping stone to becoming a Director of Photography, Mak treats focus pulling as a destination, a specialized art form that demands psychological steel and razor-sharp precision. The interview explores why this mindset has made him an invaluable asset to productions ranging from high-gloss commercials to gritty narrative features.Behind the Scenes of Global CampaignsReaders will get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most visually stunning projects of the last year. Mak opens up about the pressures of working on the Shakira x Spotify Anniversary campaign, a project that garnered massive international press. He details the technical workflow required to capture the energy of a global superstar while managing the complex camera builds that define modern production.The feature also covers his work on the Drake x PartyNextDoor "Somebody Loves Me" treatment, where specific visual moods required a perfect symbiosis between the camera operator and the focus puller. From the luxury aesthetics of Rolex x Hodinkee and Ralph Lauren to the street-style energy of Supreme and Whiteclaw, Mak’s portfolio is a testament to versatility. The interview provides rare technical insights into how these distinct looks are achieved through the lens of the AC, discussing the nuances of working with ARRI, Sony, RED, and 16mm/35mm film formats.New York City: The Ultimate Testing GroundA central theme of the upcoming article is the city itself. New York City is not just a backdrop for Mak’s work; it is the catalyst for his success. The interview explores how the unique pressures of NYC filmmaking, from the unpredictable elements of street shoots to the tight confines of pre-war apartments, forge a different breed of technician."New York is the ultimate accelerator," Mak tells New York Art Life. "There is no other city that demands this level of adaptability. If you can handle the logistics of a shoot here... you can work anywhere in the world."For creatives living and working in the five boroughs, Mak’s insights resonate deeply. He speaks to the meritocracy of the New York film scene, where competence is the only currency that matters. His journey serves as a blueprint for how to navigate the city's dense network of directors, DPs, and producers, proving that in New York, if you are precise and reliable, opportunities will find you regardless of your age or tenure.Technical Mastery Meets Creative VisionThe interview also bridges the gap between the technical and the creative. With a background in post-production and editing (AVID, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve), Mak brings a unique perspective to the set. He explains how understanding the editing process informs his decisions during a shoot, allowing him to protect the post-production pipeline while capturing the cinematographer's vision.This holistic approach is what separates a technician from a true filmmaker. New York Art Life explores how Mak’s proficiency with advanced gear—including SmallHD Cine monitors, Teradek Bolt systems, and lens control units such as the Arri Hi-5, WCU4, and Prestion—enables him to operate with a level of efficiency that saves productions time and money.Why This Interview Matters"Eway Mak represents a new generation of film professionals who are hyper-specialized yet creatively holistic," says the editorial team at New York Art Life. "His story is not just about cameras; it is about the ambition required to survive and thrive in the most competitive creative market on Earth. We believe his insights will inspire not only camera assistants but anyone who is trying to carve out a niche in the arts."The feature touches on crucial topics for today’s industry:The pivot: changing career goals from Directing to Technical Support.The gear: A deep dive into the tools that power modern cinema.The network: How to build trust with Directors of Photography without a decade of networking.The philosophy: Why the "Career 1st AC" is a vital role for the future of film.Availability The exclusive interview with Eway Mak will be published this week on the New York Art Life digital platform. It promises to be a defining article for the start of the 2026 production season, offering a roadmap for success in an industry that refuses to slow down.Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the most exciting young talents in the New York Camera Department.About New York Art LifeNew York Art Life is the premier publication dedicated to the vibrant, chaotic, and beautiful world of art and creativity in New York City. From the galleries of Chelsea to the film sets of Brooklyn, we cover the people, the projects, and the passions that keep the cultural heart of the world beating. We are committed to showcasing both established icons and the rising stars who are redefining their respective industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.