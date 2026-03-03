New York Art Life Magazine Announces Exclusive Digital Feature With Award-Winning Copywriter Emma Gubitz

Emma Gubitz

In-depth interview explores the emerging New York creative’s journey from Toronto to SCAD to GALE, and her vision for the next era of advertising.

The hardest days — the ones you want to escape — are often where the most learning happens.” — Emma Gubitz

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine today announced the upcoming publication of an exclusive long-form interview with copywriter Emma Gubitz, also known as GUBGUB, whose rapidly growing portfolio spans major brands, international awards, and an increasingly visible presence in the New York creative community. The feature will go live later this week on the New York Art Life Magazine website and will be available to readers worldwide.The interview offers a detailed look at Gubitz’s path from her early days in Toronto, through her academic career at the Savannah College of Art and Design, to her current role as a copywriter at GALE in Manhattan. Conducted by the New York Art Life editorial team, the piece presents 15 questions and 15 candid answers that trace how a young creative built a career in one of the world's most competitive advertising markets.Gubitz’s story has drawn growing attention across both art and advertising circles. After graduating from SCAD with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Advertising and Branding, a copywriting concentration, a cumulative grade point average of four-point-zero, and the distinction of Summa Cum Laude, she moved to New York City within days of finishing her degree. With no safety net and only an air mattress in a Bushwick apartment, she committed fully to building a life in advertising. That period, she explains in the interview, set the tone for the resilience and focus that continue to drive her practice today.Currently based in Manhattan and working at GALE, Gubitz spends her days crafting copy for brands like Pella Windows and Doors and contributing to major new business pitches. Her role covers customer relationship management, email, social, paid media, print, and radio, bringing together performance-driven strategy and craft-focused language. Before joining GALE, she served as an associate copywriter at MRM in New York, where she contributed to work for brands such as Cigna Healthcare, KY, Air Wick, Microsoft, NYX Makeup, and The New York Lottery, and participated in new business pitches. Earlier internships at 24/7 Laundry Service in Brooklyn and Oberland in Manhattan exposed her to clients, including Google Android, ACLU, Consumer Reports, and Union Social Bank.The New York Art Life feature situates this professional trajectory within the larger context of her creative interests and ongoing projects. Outside of agency work, Gubitz is a regular presence at the Bushwick Zine Club and events such as Type Thursday, and she is actively involved in the New York creative community, from storytelling nights to reading groups. She is also working toward her personal trainer certification and can often be found lifting weights in between writing sessions, a balance that she describes as essential to her mental clarity and discipline.A central section of the interview focuses on Gubitz’s creative process. She walks readers through the path from brief to early routes, to polished copy, describing how she blends structured research with a deliberately loose first-draft stage. She explains how she mines reviews, social conversations, and informal language to find the human truths that sit beneath marketing objectives. The feature highlights her approach to collaboration with art directors, strategists, and account teams, and the conditions she believes create genuinely productive creative partnerships. Emphasizing the importance of protecting a brand's unique voice, she notes, “I can think of many early projects where, as feedback rounds came in, the request was to make things ‘cleaner’ and ‘safer.’”The article also revisits several of Gubitz’s most recognized projects. Prominent among these is a mock student campaign for Knix Period Underwear, which earned a Red Dot Design Award along with multiple honors from the American Advertising Federation and the SCAD Advertising Awards, where she received Best in Show in 2023. In the interview, she shares the core insight that powered this conceptual project, her decision to avoid euphemistic language, and the lines that helped transform a sensitive subject into a clear, confident brand narrative.Another key thread in the feature is Gubitz’s relationship with Mojo Supermarket and its international creative competition, ManifestOff. Gubitz first entered ManifestOff as a young professional and went on to win the competition in 2024. The experience, she notes, was a defining moment that confirmed her voice could stand out in a global field. In 2025, she returned as a jury member, evaluating new entrants alongside senior creative leaders. The interview explores how moving from competitor to judge reshaped her understanding of what makes an idea resonate and how she now applies those insights when mentoring emerging talent and reviewing work inside agencies.The piece further examines her academic foundation at SCAD, an institution recently named among the top advertising and design schools by The One Club. At SCAD, Gubitz collected a series of recognitions, including multiple gold awards at the SCAD Advertising Awards and a leading role in the SCAD x PUMA Group Design Challenge, in which her team was selected from more than fifty groups. She also served as project lead associate and primary presenter on a SCADpro collaboration with Google Edu, exploring how Google Search and YouTube might better support Gen Z learners. These experiences, discussed in the interview, helped her develop the presentation and research skills that now support her client-facing work in New York.Throughout the conversation, Gubitz returns to a personal philosophy that ties her varied pursuits together. She describes herself as a city person at heart, someone who is comfortable with candid self-expression and unafraid to acknowledge the small details that make a life feel specific, whether that is an affinity for wearing her dad’s ASICS sneakers from twenty years ago as her day-to-day shoes, or a fascination with coincidence stories. This candid approach, she explains, is at the core of her writing voice, which she aims to keep bold, outgoing, and grounded in reality.New York Art Life’s editorial team chose to spotlight Gubitz as part of an ongoing effort to document the practices of working creatives who move fluidly between art, design, commercial work, and community building. While the magazine has a long-standing commitment to visual artists, the decision to feature a copywriter reflects a broader understanding of creative labor in a media-saturated culture.“Emma represents a generation of creatives who view advertising not as a separate industry, but as a living extension of culture,” said a spokesperson for New York Art Life Magazine. “Her work across brands and platforms, her engagement with community spaces in Brooklyn and beyond, and her track record of recognition at SCAD, Red Dot, and ManifestOff all point to a voice that is worth listening to. Our readers are interested not only in finished campaigns, but in the thinking and the lived experience that make such work possible.”The interview also addresses the realities of entering the New York market as someone from outside the United States. Gubitz offers honest reflections on the administrative and emotional challenges of relocating, the shift from Toronto’s more reserved culture to New York’s directness, and the way her international perspective has become a strength in understanding diverse audiences. She shares advice for students and recent graduates, particularly those considering a move to New York, emphasizing the importance of showing up in person, building community, and being willing to begin before everything feels ready.In line with New York Art Life’s interest in the intersection of creativity and technology, the conversation briefly touches on Gubitz’s ongoing study of artificial intelligence. She holds certificates in artificial creativity from Parsons School of Design, Google AI Essentials, and generative AI prompt engineering from IBM. Rather than viewing these tools as a threat to human writers, she frames them as extensions that can support research, iteration, and experimentation, provided that the core ideas remain anchored in genuine human insight.Gubitz also discusses her current and future personal projects, including a planned Substack that will collect real-life coincidence stories and a collaborative zine that explores similar themes. She speaks about her long-term goal of helping to create brand experiences that feel significant enough for people to travel to experience them in person, and her desire to be remembered for work that endures in public memory years after it first appears.“The hardest days, the ones you want to escape, are often where the most learning happens,” Gubitz notes in one of several reflections included in the feature. “There were moments on that air mattress in Bushwick when it would have been easy to decide this was all too much. But staying through those days changed everything. That same patience shows up in the work. Not every draft is the one that ships. You stay with it, you listen, you keep going.”The feature-length interview will be published exclusively on the New York Art Life Magazine website this week. Readers can access the interview by visiting the New York Art Life Magazine site.About New York Art Life Magazine New York Art Life Magazine is a digital publication dedicated to capturing the creative pulse of New York City and its global connections. The magazine features in-depth profiles, interviews, studio visits, and critical essays that highlight artists, designers, writers, performers, and cultural workers whose practices shape contemporary visual and narrative culture. With a focus on both established and emerging voices, New York Art Life aims to provide a detailed record of how creative work is conceived, produced, and shared in one of the world’s most influential cultural capitals.About Emma Gubitz Emma Gubitz, known professionally as GUBGUB, is a Toronto-born copywriter based in New York City. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Advertising and Branding and a concentration in copywriting, she completed her degree with a cumulative grade point average of four-point-zero and received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. Her work has been recognized with the Best in Show honor at the SCAD Advertising Awards, two Red Dot Design Awards for a student-led mock campaign for Knix Period Underwear, multiple American Advertising Federation awards, and a first-place finish in the SCAD x PUMA Group Design Challenge. She is the winner of Mojo Supermarket’s ManifestOff competition in 2024 and a jury member for the 2025 edition. Emma currently works as a copywriter at GALE and remains active in the New York creative community through events, mentoring, and independent projects.

