Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,014 in the last 365 days.

State leaders are pledging to protect or eliminate access to abortion

Shortly after Politico published the leak on Monday, the Democratic governors of at least 16 states, including New MexicoMichigan and North Carolina, emphasized that abortion remained legal in their states and pledged to keep it that way.

You just read:

State leaders are pledging to protect or eliminate access to abortion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.