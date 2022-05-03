Submit Release
PennDOT Places Speed Display Boards on Route 64

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two radar-controlled speed display boards on Route 64 in Walker Township, Centre County, Tuesday. The boards will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

One board faces northbound traffic between Heartwood Street and Marie Lane. The other faces southbound traffic between Crust and Snydertown roads. The boards utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on Route 64 at these locations is 55 miles per hour. The boards will remain in these locations for approximately four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Centre County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #

