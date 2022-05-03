Road and Bridge Repairs Coming Before Bridge Replacement Starts in Millheim

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin roadway repairs in Centre County in anticipation of the start of a bridge replacement in the borough of Millheim.

Starting Monday, May 9, crews will be working to repair Route 45 and Route 2016 (Tattletown Road). Both roads will be used as the vehicle detour when the Mill Race bridge on Route 2011 in Millheim is closed, starting sometime in June.

Pre-construction repairs will include bridge repairs on the bridge over Elk Creek on Route 45, as well as drainage repairs on Tattletown road. Repair work is expected to last through early June.

Traffic control during repair work will fefature daylight flagging with alternate traffic patterns.

Once detour repairs are complete, the Route 2011 bridge will be closed for replacement and a detour will be in effect. PennDOT will issue an update on this project including detour details prior to the closure of the Mill Race bridge.

Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, PA is the contractor for this $1 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to begin in June and be complete by late September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

