Make it Home to Your Mom This Mother’s Day - Iowa State Patrol Reminds Drivers to Slow Down and Move Over

May 3, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Iowa State Patrol is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska for the Slow Down Move Over enforcement campaign to remind drivers to obey the speed limits and to move over for emergency vehicles this Mother’s Day weekend. Mother’s Day is May 8 and law enforcement agencies from our region will be out trying to prevent crashes, save lives and raise awareness about the dangers of speeding all weekend, from May 6 – 8.

Nationally in 2020, 30% of all crash fatalities were related to speeding. According to NHTSA, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to be fatal than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely on a a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.

“Our region loses too many lives each year in speeding-related crashes, and we are determined to change that,” said Colonel Nathan Fulk. “In 2020 alone, 787 lives in our region were lost due to speeding. That’s why we’re reminding drivers to stay alert, to watch for and obey all posted speed limits. We want to make sure everyone can celebrate together for Mother’s Day,” Fulk added.

In 2020, more than 11,200 lives were lost across the United States in speeding-related traffic crashes – a 17% increase from 2019. Any time drivers speed, they put themselves, their passengers, and other drivers and pedestrians at risk.

WHAT: NHTSA Region 7 Press Conference

WHO:

Susan DeCourcy, NHTSA Region 7 Administrator Colonel Eric Olson, Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Herman Jones, Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk, Iowa State Patrol Colonel Bill Bryant, Arkansas State Police Colonel John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol Mike Maynard, MoDOT Motorist Assist

WHEN: Thursday, May 5, 2022 – 10am

WHERE: Missouri Department of Transportation District Office in Lee's Summit, Missouri, 600 NE Colbern Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64086

LIVESTREAM: Iowa State Patrol Facebook Page

Speeding significantly reduces the driver’s ability to slow a vehicle when necessary or to steer safely around an unexpected curve, another vehicle, or hazardous object in the roadway. [Local organization name] hopes that drivers keep their mothers in mind when visiting over the weekend.

Move Over laws help emergency vehicles, law enforcement, and tow trucks by requiring all drivers to move over a lane or, if they are unable to do so safely, slow down when they see flashing lights.

This Mother’s Day as you get behind the wheel, please remember to Slow Down Move Over. For more information on speeding prevention, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.