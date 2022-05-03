Submit Release
Multi-Instrumentalist Singer/Songwriter Kristie Deluca To Release New Album “Voices In My Head” On Solar Music

Kristie DeLuca - Voices In My Head Cover

Kristie DeLuca - Voices In My Head

Featuring drum legend Liberty DeVitto!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kristie DeLuca brings her powerful stage show to her newest recording “Voices In My Head.” Besides her incredible songwriting, Kristie’s voice, violin, flute, and guitar are compelling and distinct. Her stories come to life with the help of legendary musicians including drummer Liberty Devitto (Billy Joel), Charlie DeChant (Hall and Oates) on sax, and session musicians Tommy Calton and Tim Franklin (Jon Anderson 1000 Hands, Robby Steinhardt). Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Thomas Franklin.

“There is a question I’ve always had. Is one insane to make the music or does the music make one insane. Kristie DeLuca is insanely talented. I was insanely honored to play drums on her album ‘Voices In My Head’ which is an insane title! Produced by Michael Franklin for ‘Solar Music’ who brought together an insanely talented bunch of musicians, has done an outstanding job on these insane songs. So I guess the answer to my question is, one needs a room full of insanity to make a great record. Give it a listen but beware, it might drive you insane!” - Liberty DeVitto

“Kristie DeLuca has been the daughter of a touring preacher, a fulltime nurse and a fulltime musician. I featured her at Hard Rock Live and other venues, she is powerful song writer and performer. l couldn’t help myself but to produce these songs.” - Michael Franklin, Solar Music

To purchase: https://solarmusic.com/kristie-deluca/

For more information:
Michael Franklin
Solar Music
http://solarmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/OrlandoSolarStudios/
http://michaelfranklin.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_T._Franklin
https://www.facebook.com/michael.franklin.1610

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

