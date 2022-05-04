Ambassador Supply, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, acquires Orgain Building Supply
The acquisition of the Clarksville, Tennessee-based company builds upon the continued growth and reach of offerings from Ambassador Supply.
We are excited about the alignment that Orgain and Ambassador Supply share towards investing for three returns and living out a culture where everything we do matters.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Supply, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, announced the acquisition of industry-respected Orgain Building Supply. “We are excited to announce that the acquisition is now complete,” says Brad Crawford, CEO of Ambassador Supply. “Orgain has always served its customers with quality and responsiveness, and that will not change.”
— Brad Crawford, CEO of Ambassador Supply
“More importantly, we are excited about the alignment that Orgain and Ambassador Supply share towards investing for three returns and living out a culture where everything we do matters – it matters to our suppliers, employees, and especially, the customers we serve,” says Crawford.
“My employees and I are extremely excited to become part of the Ambassador Supply family!” Hunter Orgain said. “We look forward to our continued growth in Clarksville and surrounding counties in this new chapter joined with Ambassador Supply. Orgain Building Supply will continue to strive to take care of our contractors and customers and will always stand behind our slogan, ‘Service is our most important product.’”
Orgain has been providing full-service building supply solutions throughout the greater Nashville area for 100 years. By investing in and focusing on the success of its employees, it has built a strong family legacy which has made the company what it is today. Orgain continues its dedication to the high-quality service that elevated them to be recognized as building materials leaders. With assistance from Ambassador Supply leadership, Orgain will maintain its current roster of employees, including 90 in Clarksville.
“We are honored to welcome Orgain into the Ambassador Supply family,” states Crawford.
About Orgain Building Supply
Orgain Building Supply is a leading building supply company in the Clarksville, Tennessee, area focused on high-quality service and customer care. From sales to installation and service, Orgain has been a local, trusted hardware and hardware supply store for 100 years. Find out more at orgainbuilding.com
About Ambassador Supply
Ambassador Supply is a building industry investment and management group whose goal is to transform the building industry and assist established companies to help build a better future. Located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with operations in the midwest, Ambassador Supply invests in the following areas of focus: manufacturing, distribution, retail, development companies, general contractors, and building technologies. Find out more at ambassadorsupply.com
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a locally-based legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns— eternal, cultural, and financial, engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and more than 3,600 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here