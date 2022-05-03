St. Albans // Attempt to ID
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: Within last month of 5/2/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Rd., Isle La Motte
VIOLATION: Tresspassing
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Michael Burnham
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 3, 2022 at 1224 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Michael Burnham stating that there was a male that removed the posted signs from his property on New Rd. In Isle La Motte. The posted signs were piled up in a fire pit located on the property owned by Burnham Anyone with info on who the person of interest in the photo is asked to call VSP at 8025245993.