St. Albans // Attempt to ID

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2002210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Seth Boudreau                            

STATION:   St. Albans

CONTACT#:  8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: Within last month of 5/2/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Rd., Isle La Motte

VIOLATION: Tresspassing

 

ACCUSED:  UNKNOWN     

                                          

VICTIM: Michael Burnham

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 3, 2022 at 1224 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Michael Burnham stating that there was a male that removed the posted signs from his property on New Rd. In Isle La Motte. The posted signs were piled up in a fire pit located on the property owned by Burnham Anyone with info on who the person of interest in the photo is asked to call VSP at 8025245993.

 

 

 

