Route 3008 Willowbrook Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the upcoming closure on Route 3008 (Willowbrook Road) between Gallitin Road and Skyline Drive in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 9 and remain closed until Friday, June 24. A marked detour will be in place using Route 51 (Pittsburgh Road) and Route 201 (Rostraver Road). The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

