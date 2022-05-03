Alveda King Issues Statement Regarding Supreme Court Leak
As we await the Supreme Court decision, ‘we the people’ continue to hope and pray for a great victory for life..."”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from Alveda King, founder of Speak for Life and Chair of the Center for the American Dream at American First Policy Institute (AFPI):
— Alveda King
In the wake of the leaked draft of the highly debated Dobbs Case ruling, I salute my friend, Brooke Rollins, President and CEO of America First Policy Institute, and other leaders who advise us to stay focused on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans and the entire human race.
As we await the Supreme Court decision, ‘we the people’ continue to hope and pray for a great victory for life and for the day to come when all Americans have equal access and opportunity to pursue the American Dream - from the womb to the tomb!
About Alveda King: Dr. Alveda C. King is from Atlanta, Georgia, and serves as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King is the founder of Speak for Life, fighting for the sanctity and dignity of all life – from the womb to the tomb. She currently serves as a Fox News contributor and host of the Fox Nation show “Alveda King’s House.” Dr. King is a former college professor, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives, is a former presidential appointee, and 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Official website: https://www.alvedaking.com
