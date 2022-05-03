Temporary Non-motorized Access Closure on the Mascoma River

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 May 3, 2022

Concord, NH – The public canoe and kayak access area located on Route 4 and serving the Mascoma River in Canaan, NH, will close on Monday, May 9, and reopen in mid-July. During this time, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will complete repairs and preservation refurbishment of the Route 4 Bridge. The entrance to the access site will be completely blocked during construction as part of the overall traffic-management plan to create a safe work area. During construction there will be no opportunity to use this access location for any purpose. The specific re-opening date will be posted in mid-July when it is confirmed.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.