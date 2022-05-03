Submit Release
Optimize Space and Increase Bandwidth with Multi-Port Mini-FAKRA Breakout Cables

Amphenol RF introduces AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA to SMA breakout cables for space-saving, no tool required solution within automotive and industrial applications.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its cable assembly portfolio with fixed length AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA quad-port jack to (4) SMA plugs or jacks designed on low loss TFC-302LL cable. These pre-configured assemblies provide a highly flexible end-to-end solution allowing PCB to device connections without tooling or additional assembly. The AUTOMATE to SMA breakout cables are ideal for not only automotive applications but are well-suited for use in the industrial IoT space where there is currently a considerable shift towards autonomy. These cable assemblies are available off-the-shelf making them ideal for lab use and in the early stages of product development.

The AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA connector is engineered with a compact modular housing and quad-port configuration which offers a space savings of up to 80% compared with traditional FAKRA. The Z coded connector is universally keyed which ensures intermateability with all other mini-FAKRA key codes. A frequency range up to 9 GHz makes it ideal for high-bandwidth camera and other data transmission applications. The snap-on interface is an automotive industry standard and provides for quick and easy mating and unmating. Likewise, the threaded coupling mechanism of the SMA connector provides secure locking.

This rugged cable assembly is available in two configurations – quad-port AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA straight jack to four SMA straight jacks, and to four SMA straight plugs – in both six inches and one meter. Its durable construction makes it ideal for commercial and industrial applications.

