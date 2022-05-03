Governor Newsom Proclaims Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 1-7, 2022, as “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week” in the State of California.
If you or a child or youth you know are in crisis or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-888-628-9454 (Spanish), or visit CalHOPE.org for local resources and support, including CalHOPE Connect Live Chat.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below.
