Governor Newsom Proclaims Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2022

Published: May 03, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 1-7, 2022, as “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week” in the State of California.

If you or a child or youth you know are in crisis or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-888-628-9454 (Spanish), or visit CalHOPE.org for local resources and support, including CalHOPE Connect Live Chat.

The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below.

