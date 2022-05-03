BID Group expanding operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – BID Group, a leader in the wood processing industry, today announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $10.6 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

With locations throughout the United States and Canada, BID Group has more than 30 years of experience in the forestry sector, delivering a complete range of equipment, services and turnkey installations for the industry.

Located at 176 Academy Road in St. George since 2013, the company is acquiring a new computerized numerical control (CNC) horizontal milling machine and increasing the size of its current warehouse. The new CNC machine will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the BID Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We would like to thank Dorchester County and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for their contributions to and support of these investments. We are humbled and honored by their continued trust in BID. We are excited to be increasing our presence in South Carolina to support the growing needs of our highly valued customers. The multiple projects within this investment will allow the company to increase capacity, advance efficiency and improve lead time.” -BID Group Chief Financial Officer Adam Infanti

“Today’s expansion announcement by BID Group in Dorchester County further proves that South Carolina has the workforce and business environment that companies need in order to succeed. We celebrate BID Group’s decision to invest $10.6 million and create 25 new jobs.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The BID Group’s continued investment in South Carolina adds to the success of our ever-growing manufacturing and agribusiness sectors. We congratulate the BID Group on their success and look forward to watching them thrive for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Dorchester County congratulates BID Group on their expansion and thanks them for their ongoing confidence and investment in Dorchester County. BID Group has been a great ally to both the county and the town of St. George since they arrived in 2013, and we wish them continued success for the future.” -Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn