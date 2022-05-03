Former Phoenixville Civic Center on Main Street to be sold at Auction
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co to hold Auction on June 2nd
They have transformed the downtown into a thriving and fun place to live.”PHOENIXVILLE, PA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of the former Civic Center at 123 Main Street in Phoenixville, Chester County, Pennsylvania. This property is being sold by order of the Phoenixville Borough in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The Borough has built a new, larger facility with expanded resources for the community. Consequently, the former circa 1908 building is no longer needed for public use. Reportedly, it was at one point an armory which was renovated for its current uses.
The building consists of a first floor with approximately 6,129 square feet and a second floor of approximately 1,954 square feet. There is a partially finished lower level/basement consisting of approximately 6,129 square feet, The first floor includes three private offices, two restrooms, kitchen, and a gymnasium. The gymnasium is approximately 50’ x 97’ with a clear ceiling height of approximately 19.5’. The second floor was improved as a preschool divided into several rooms and one restroom. The lower-level basement has utility and mechanical rooms, and improved areas including a locker room used by the Police Athletic League.
The property is zoned Residential Infill which permits Multifamily residential uses, adaptive reuse, group homes, and other uses. This property sits on a consolidated lot of 0.342+/- acres. The Borough has consolidated three lots to create a better redevelopment project for the new owners.
“Phoenixville growth has been fun to watch.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “They have transformed the downtown into a thriving and fun place to live.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17th and Wednesday, May 25th. The Online Auction will conclude on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
