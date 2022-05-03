Michael Cejka hired by HTI Plastics as Inside Sales Representative
Mike Cejka is part of the HTI Plastics team as the inside sales role. He'll help us grow by generating leads/new business with new & pre-existing customers.LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have recently restructured our sales department and Mike Cejka is a welcome addition to the team in the Inside Sales role. In this role, he will help HTI grow by generating qualified leads and new business with both new and pre-existing customers,” said Director of Sales and Marketing John Eby. “With his background working in various sales structures, he will bring a unique perspective and be able to support our outside sales representatives with new customer lead generation by delivering exceptional knowledge and customer service.”
As a proven, top rated plastics manufacturing company, HTI Plastics understands that our employees are the key to our success, which is why we invest in their personal and professional well-being. We feel that providing our employees with training, cutting-edge technology and equipment, continued education, and modern facilities will equate to world-class service to our customers. You’ll see the difference when you work with HTI Plastics. We still believe that our phones should be answered by a real person, and our dedicated and experienced staff ensures you get personal assistance, fast order turnaround and expedited customer care.
Growth: Develop and/or acquire new companies, products and services that build on or complement our existing products and services, and the industries we serve.
Technology: Continue adding to our current technology solutions with the latest and greatest technological assets in the plastics manufacturing industry, enhancing our ability to compete and lead in the multiple industries we serve.
Employees: Training our employees at all levels ensuring each can maximize their full capabilities. Giving our employees the necessary facilities, tools, and equipment will help increase their abilities to produce high quality products for our valuable customers.
Your search for a proven molded plastics manufacturer is here. Let HTI Plastics fulfill your manufacturing needs with your company products.
Learn more at: htiplastic.com
Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+1 4024744690
email us here