Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,911 in the last 365 days.

Royal 4 Systems provides METRC support

WISE Cannabis Logo

WISE Cannabis METRC

CANNABIS SOFTWARE – FROM SEED TO SALE

Royal 4 systems

Supply Chain Solution for Cannabis

Supply Chain Solution for Cannabis

Royal 4 Systems METRC compliant software streamlines data management activities thus allowing cannabis companies to focus on daily operations.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATED, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems is proud to announce METRC (Marijuana Tracking Reporting & Compliance) support.

Because of the complication and constant evolution of the cannabis industry, many organizations turn to Royal 4 Systems METRC-compliant software which automates the seed-to-sale regulated chain of custody reporting required by state and federal law.

Royal 4 Systems process-driven METRC compliant software streamlines data management activities allowing you to focus your attention on growing, processing, packaging, distribution, and sales of cannabis products.

Royal 4 Systems approach is to be the data originator, as a result, cannabis companies stand to significantly reduce opportunities for human error while gaining much more granular visibility into inventory and business processes thanks to the inherent strengths of Royal 4’s all-in-one WMS/ERP software - WISEcannabis.

Royal 4 Systems sequence-driven METRC API integration designed with built in outage recovery gives cannabis companies including multi state operators greater assurance that end-user actions are tracked and documented across both systems accurately and timely. Each transaction made to the system can be traced back to the individual.

About Royal 4 Systems: Royal 4 provides a full suite of end-to-end supply chain software solutions for over 38 years, that enable supply chain optimization for companies worldwide. Royal 4’s WISEcannabis software provides an all-in-one WMS/ERP solution that works tightly together to provide material tracking by lot and serial number through the complete manufacturing process. We know that establishing increased yields and cost reduction are your top priorities. Our platform will manage your plants with precision and insight to calculate COGS, predict future yield, future demand and METRC support: https://www.royal4.com/cannabis-software/

Bruce Bernstein
Royal 4 Systems
+1 888-876-9254
cannabis@royal4.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

WMS and ERP Solution for Cannabis

You just read:

Royal 4 Systems provides METRC support

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.