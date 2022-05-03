Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 18, 2022, to act on these bills.

SB 638 – Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Pilot Program

CS/SB 1110 – Grease Waste Removal and Disposal

SB 222 – Swimming Pool Specialty Contracting Services

CS/SB 266 – Motor Vehicle Insurance

CS/SB 1368 – Trusts

SB 474 – Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

SB 434 – Florida Tourism Marketing

CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs

CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County

HB 457 – St. Lucie County

HB 497 – Lee County School District, Lee County

HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County

HB 1107 – City of Inverness, Citrus County

HB 929 – City of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County

HB 1135 – Santa Rosa County

CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience

