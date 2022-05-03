Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 18, 2022, to act on these bills.

  • SB 638 – Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Pilot Program
  • CS/SB 1110 – Grease Waste Removal and Disposal
  • SB 222 – Swimming Pool Specialty Contracting Services
  • CS/SB 266 – Motor Vehicle Insurance
  • CS/SB 1368 – Trusts
  • SB 474 – Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles
  • SB 434 – Florida Tourism Marketing
  • CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs
  • CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence
  • CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County
  • HB 457 – St. Lucie County
  • HB  497 – Lee County School District, Lee County
  • HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County
  • HB 1107 – City of Inverness, Citrus County
  • HB 929 – City of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County
  • HB 1135 – Santa Rosa County
  • CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience

