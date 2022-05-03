Stunning Lakefront Estate to be Offered at Auction May 24-26 with Supreme Auctions
Nestled on the shoreline of Lake Tippecanoe, Stonecrest Shores is conveniently located within 45 minutes from Fort Wayne, IndianaFORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a step into the extraordinary with the waterfront world-class combination of timeless architecture, design, and custom craftsmanship of Stonecrest Shores. Discover why the likes of Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong were drawn to Lake Tippecanoe, and the small-town charm of Leesburg that captures the attention of discerning homeowners. This showcase lakeside home will be offered at auction May 24-26, 2022, with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Deb Paton-Showley of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
“Lovingly referred to by its residents as Lake Tippy, the area is a highly sought-after retreat from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis accommodating notable families throughout the year,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “Stonecrest Shores is perfectly poised on the banks of Lake Tippy providing a serene and relaxing setting to enjoy a variety of activities both on and off the lake. It is after all Indiana’s deepest natural lake. In addition, The Tippecanoe Lake Country Club provides the community with time-honored traditions, an 18-hole private golf course, and a renowned location for celebrated events and lakeside dining.”
Wonder and delight will captivate your imagination as you take in all that this property has to offer. Everything from the soothing lake views to the enchanting koi pond, to the rich landscaping will transport you to a place of peacefulness, well-being, and private bliss. Stonecrest Shores has everything you could ever wish for and more with its six bedrooms, four bathrooms, open-concept kitchen, exercise room, home theater, great room, master executive office, family room, and library, as well as extensive patio and porch areas that lead to the deck, pier, and shoreline.
“I am thrilled to be working with Supreme Auctions on the sale of this property. The home is very grand, memorable, prestigious, and overlooks Lake Tippecanoe from a pinnacle spot on the lake,” stated agent, Deb Paton-Showley. “Sunrise lake views are found here in plentitude. Not to mention that the home’s construction is completely custom and high-end. The builder Larry Coplen Custom Homes, remains one of the premier builders in the area.”
Tucked into the Gateway of the Lakes, Stonecrest Shores offers small-town charm and Old-World nostalgia with its paved brick streets and historic traditions in Leesburg, Indiana. The cobblestone roads welcome visitors all year long, especially on Memorial Day and Fourth of July where brilliant fireworks are displayed over Lake Tippecanoe. It’s no wonder that people were once drawn to the now prominent historic location of the Tippy Dance Hall, which hosted many an evening of dancing and singing with legendary musical artists like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.
Skillfully situated to provide the owner with an unparalleled retreat from the day-to-day distractions of the world beyond its shores, this home will fulfill every desire as a destination to relax, renew, and rejuvenate. You cannot help but be captivated from the moment you arrive. Whether entering through the grand circular brick-paved driveway with its signature fountain, or by boat from the lake, this home will thrill the mind and inspire the soul.
“Stonecrest Shores is elegant, charming, and beautiful,” stated the current owner. “With the serenity of the lake and uniqueness of the home itself, this property is the ideal selection for the discriminating owner. The well-maintained elegance and large lake frontage with a fantastic view are key selling points that will entice the imagination of any potential buyer.”
Defining upscale luxury living on the highly desired waterfront area of Lake Tippecanoe, Stonecrest Shores will be sold at an auction May 24-26, 2022, to the highest bidder. To learn more, please contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
