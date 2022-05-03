Submit Release
The Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints.

PHOENIX – With one year remaining before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID. 

Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential -- like the Arizona Travel ID -- to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints 

This credential is distinguished by a gold star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card. Travel ID

2023 might feel like a long way away, but it’ll be here quickly. Join the 1.65 million Arizonans who have already upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID. 

You can walk-in to an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment and that can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment. 

Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation. This includes:

Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport

Social Security Number: just the number, not the card

Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.

More information, and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID

 

 

