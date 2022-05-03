Long-Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Bridge Preservation Project in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 62: Clarion and Exit 45: Emlenton/St. Petersburg in Clarion County starting May 16, 2022.

This bridge preservation project includes an epoxy overlay and repair of a bridge in Richland, Beaver, Paint and Monroe Townships from approximately 2.3 miles east of the Venango/Butler County line to 0.82 miles East of the State Route 66 North interchange.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin PA, will be setting long-term lane closures beginning on May 16 at 7:00 a.m. through the end of August 2022. There will be multiple lane closures both Eastbound and Westbound throughout the duration of the project. Width is restricted to 11'0" in this section.

This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

