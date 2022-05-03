Submit Release
Sage Grouse Group to Meet in Pinedale

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

May 03, 2022

Pinedale - The Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, at the Sublette County Conservation District conference room (217 Country Club Lane in Pinedale) or virtually via Teams at the link below.    https://bit.ly/3vYkheu   The local working group will be discussing the allocation of funds for projects to implement their sage grouse conservation plan.   The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans at:  https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management.  

- WGFD -

 

Sage Grouse Group to Meet in Pinedale

